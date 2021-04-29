First Friday, the monthly art walk on McCulloch Boulevard, returns next week after a prolonged absence because of the coronavirus pandemic.
First Friday is scheduled for May 7 from 6 to 9 p.m.
The event features artists selling works and performing live demonstrations throughout Downtown Havasu.
The theme is “Let’s Get Yachty.” It includes a performance by Yachty by Nature at Yard City.
For information, visit firstfridayhavasu.com.
