Plans to revive the popular First Friday monthly event in September have been pushed back at least one month due to the ongoing rise in local coronavirus cases.
The monthly event, created by the Partnership for Economic Development, brought people to Main Street for vendors, live music, games, art and food. The event was halted in April, after the coronavirus was confirmed locally.
“We are looking to start again in October, but we just don’t know,” James Gray, PED director, said in a meeting Thursday, adding that many things the PED does involves gathering people together in a shared space, such as Creative Comrades.
“The last thing we want to do is do any amount of harm to the community that we’re in,” Gray said. “We’re here to make it better. We want to be part of the solution.”
