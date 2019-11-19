First Friday, a monthly community event celebrating art and music in Lake Havasu City’s downtown district, is seeking new and aspiring artists to share and sell their work. New artists, vendors, musicians and volunteers may apply at firstfridayhavasu.com to become a featured artist or a volunteer. The next First Friday is Dec. 6 on McCulloch Boulevard.
