“Sun’s out, tikis out.” First Friday says February’s event will be set in “paradise.”
On the first Friday of each month, Creative Comrades and Go Lake Havasu join together to throw a party on Main Street. In a section of McCulloch Boulevard, vendors will line the street and Yard City will be bustling.
This month, the Tiki Bandits will perform live in the open air space west of Scoops Ice Cream.
The featured artist is Morgan Best, who works with enamels and pinstriping. He describes his art style as “Custom Culture, Pop Culture and Lowbrow/Rockabilly.”
River City Music is the featured business, and Jason Helart is February’s featured “beertender.” He works at College Street Brewhouse.
The event is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. this Friday. Winterfest will take place on McCulloch this weekend as well, but set-up for that event will not interfere with First Friday festivities.
Initial event work for Winterfest will start at 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. McCulloch Boulevard will be closed off for the weekend’s Winterfest from Acoma Boulevard to Smoketree Avenue, including all side streets in that area.
