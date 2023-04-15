Under construction

A view of Lake Havasu and some California mountains to the west through the scaffolding of a home under construction in the Riviera.

 Michael Zogg / Today’s News-Herald

Havasu Riviera is finally home to its first residents.

Desert Land Group CEO Mychal Gorden said the first three homes in the Riviera have been completed and received their occupancy permits over the last couple of months, as activity in the larger residential development continues to increase. There are about 40 homes currently under construction, and Gorden said there are plenty more property owners who are working with the city to get building permits so they can get started.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.