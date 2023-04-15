Havasu Riviera is finally home to its first residents.
Desert Land Group CEO Mychal Gorden said the first three homes in the Riviera have been completed and received their occupancy permits over the last couple of months, as activity in the larger residential development continues to increase. There are about 40 homes currently under construction, and Gorden said there are plenty more property owners who are working with the city to get building permits so they can get started.
“There is a lot of home construction, it is pretty exciting to see. This community has really started to take shape,” Gorden said. “It took a while to get houses designed and get people going on building their homes. But once everything got started we have really seen a big uptick in that activity.”
At full build out, Havasu Riviera is expected to have about 600 homes on 250 acres – split up into eight different neighborhoods of about 60 to 75 lots each. So far the first five neighborhoods have been graded, the lots have hit the market, and each of those neighborhoods are in various stages of development. Gorden said the developers have sold about 230 lots in the Riviera since the first neighborhood hit the market in April 2020.
The first two neighborhoods – Marina View and Wren Cove – are now completely sold out with just a few lots still available in the third neighborhood known as The Ridge. Marina View was the first to hit the market, and all three homes that have received occupancy permits are in that neighborhood. There are also about 25 other homes currently in various stages of construction in Marine View right now. Gorden said Wren Cove has about eight homes currently being built, with another five being built in The Ridge.
Gorden said the developers have nearly wrapped up their work in each of the first three neighborhoods, and are now just finishing up installing gates to the residential areas, and putting in the associated landscaping around those entryways.
Work on the next two neighborhoods – Black Rock and Iron Flats - started simultaneously, and the lots hit the market last year. Gorden said about half of the lots have already been sold in both neighborhoods, although neither has any homes under construction yet. At this point, all of the lots in Black Rock and Iron Flats have been graded, utilities and other infrastructure has been installed, and they are working on the roads – having recently installed all of the curbs and gutters.
“We are pushing hard here to get everything buttoned up, and get those roads paved,” Gorden said. “Then we will finish up all the landscaping, finish up all the monuments and streets signs and everything so that we have a complete, finished, community.”
Gorden said he hopes to have all that work completed by June.
Although Black Rock and Iron Flats are being developed at the same time, Gorden said each neighborhood has its own unique feel. Black Rock is a neighborhood situated among some rocky canyons with some of the lots pretty close to the lake. Meanwhile, Flat Iron is further up the hill and is more focused on desert views of SARA Park with fewer views of the lake than the previous neighborhoods.
Pricing
Although lots in Havasu Riviera are certainly on the higher end of the price scale, Gorden said many people are surprised at just how wide that price range actually is.
“We have home sites from over $1.5 million down to home sites that are $215,000,” Gorden said. “That is just like any other community in town or any other part of town where you have dramatic lake views in one part of the community, and then interior sites that don’t have that lake view.”
Gorden said as lots have hit the market, they have found that people seem to be surprised to find lots available below $300,000.
“They have heard the stories of the $1.6 million lot sales and all of these high-end homes,” he said. “Yes, on the front row where the views are that special and the properties are that unique we have some really valuable properties – for sure. But we also have a large community development here with a lot of other options and a lot of price points.”
Gorden said the most expensive lot sold in the Riviera so far happened last week when the developers closed on the sale of two lots that will be joined together for a single home at a price of $1.62 million.
“Based on the research we did on the MLS, I’m pretty sure that is the highest priced single family home site ever in Lake Havasu City,” Gorden said.
But he said there are lots of options in the Riviera for less expensive land. He said the cheapest lots on the market so far are in Iron Flats, starting at $215,000. He said Black Rock also has several lots listed between $250,000 and $300,000. He said the cheapest lots won’t have a view of the lake, but they will provide all the same amenities and access as any other property in the development.
“We are starting to get some good traction in those neighborhoods at those lower price points, with spec homes and users who are just looking for a good sized home with good garages in the Riviera community,” he said.
Townhomes
A 17-townhome development has also been approved in the Riviera, and will eventually be built in the Marina View area.
Gorden said the developers are finishing up getting the building permits for those units, but he said there are no immediate plans to begin construction.
“We have been marketing the opportunity to build those. Because our developers have enough other stuff to focus on, building those hasn’t been a priority. But at the same time there is a lot of interest in them,” Gorden said. “So we are kind of looking for a partner that may want to buy it or build it with us.”
Gorden said if the developers are not able to find a partner, they will eventually get around to building the townhomes themselves. But he said they are currently too busy with higher priority work associated with both the residential neighborhoods and the new marina at Havasu Riviera.
