The Villas

The final plat for phase three of The Villas, in the Havasu Foothills, was approved by the Lake Havasu City Council on Tuesday and developers hope to be ready to start selling lots on houses on 50 new lots starting in early October.

 Michael Zogg /Today’s News-Herald

The first of the residential developments in phase two of the Havasu Foothills is nearing the finish line.

The Villas was the first development to kick off in phase two of the larger Havasu Foothills development, with planning starting in 2017. It has since been joined by other developments in phase two including the Arroyos, the Enclaves and Ladera. Now, the Villas is getting ready to open up its third and final phase.

