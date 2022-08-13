The first of the residential developments in phase two of the Havasu Foothills is nearing the finish line.
The Villas was the first development to kick off in phase two of the larger Havasu Foothills development, with planning starting in 2017. It has since been joined by other developments in phase two including the Arroyos, the Enclaves and Ladera. Now, the Villas is getting ready to open up its third and final phase.
On Tuesday, the Lake Havasu City Council approved the final plat for The Villas phase three, which includes the final 50 lots planned in the development. Once completed, that will bring the total number of homes in the neighborhood up to 154.
Eric Gedalje, with the Janacek and Gedalje Group real estate team responsible for selling the Villas, said the development was originally approved for about 180 lots but the developers ended up creating several larger lots to accommodate the demand for bigger RV garages. Of the 104 lots in the first two phases, all but two have been completely built out and sold.
Gedalje said all the streets for phase three have been completed after fresh asphalt was laid on Tuesday, along with all the sidewalks, grading, and underground utilities. He said he is currently working on completing the public report with the state, and expects that they will be able to start selling by early October.
Gedalje said the Villas will all be sold as a lot and home package, with Janecek Homes doing the construction. He said there will be a total of five home designs for prospective buyers to choose from ranging from 1,500 to 2,600 square feet. But Bob Janecek of Janecek Homes noted that there are also some options for customization – especially for homes on the larger lots on the cul de sacs.
“We will have lots starting at $100,000 going all the way up to probably over $500,000,” Gedalje said. “For some of the non-view lots someone could put together a lot and home package and still be under $600,000. That is what is cool about the Villas. You can buy a house for $600,000, but you can also buy a house for $2 million.”
Phase three will be sold the same way that the first two phases were. Gedalje said Janecek Homes is financing all of the builds, so buyers will essentially be ordering up and purchasing a spec home rather than financing new construction.
“They don’t have to deal with construction financing or jump through a lot of hoops at all,” Gedalje said. “They just put a deposit down, then finance the rest of it once it’s done.”
Gedalje said the developers are sticking with the same system that has worked well in each of the first two phases of development – using one builder to complete the entire neighborhood.
Gedalje said he is particularly proud to be able to use a longtime local builder such as Janecek Homes, whose workforce is made up entirely of local subcontractors. Janecek said using one builder for an entire development is fairly unique among Havasu neighborhoods, but it gives the neighborhood a little bit more of a unified feel. Specifically, Janecek noted that all of the walls are consistent, the houses look fairly uniform, and all of the lots are landscaped along with the rest of the construction.
“Every builder in this town does things a little differently,” Janecek said. “When you have one person build it all, whoever that is, it is going to be consistent. When you throw a bunch of them into the hat, like most of the developments, things will be a little inconsistent. That is not a bad word, it’s just different.”
