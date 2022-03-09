A pirate ship that made port in Lake Havasu City three months ago has hosted its first — but likely not its last — birthday party.
The “Siren’s Gate” arrived at the Nautical Beachfront Resort on Wednesday to host the ship’s first birthday celebration. The ship is co-owned by Havasu resident Layla Wade, who is a longtime friend of Anderson Auto Group owner Jason Anderson. Wade quickly agreed to host the ship’s first such gathering for Anderson’s son, Nick Anderson.
“It’s the first birthday party we’ve done,” Wade said. “I’m friends with their family. And since Nick first saw the ship in August, he hasn’t been able to talk about anything else. We’ll be renting it out by the end of this month.”
Nick Anderson, now 22, greeted the ship with excitement as it arrived at the resort’s dock. He was accompanied by his father, along with friends and family.
“He’s been fired up,” Jason Anderson said. “My wife and Layla have known each other for more than 10 years. Our kids went to school together with their kids. Nick likes fun stuff, and celebrations, and this is a lot of fun.”
According to Wade, the ship will be available to rent starting at $1,200 per day. Additional cruise packages and nightly rentals may also be available.
For more information about the “Siren’s Gate,” or rental packages, visit riverratyc.com.
(2) comments
No thanks $1200. a day haha!
The former "that's funny" fake name is obviously jealous of people who can afford to rent the boat. I'll bet he really shorts out when he sees a large pick-up towing a huge boat.
