Over the next two years, each of Mohave County’s five supervisors is expected to plan and develop possible health and infrastructure projects that may be used under a $41 million federal grant. The first of those projects was approved this week by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
On Monday, the county’s governing board approved a $1 million expense for the renovation of a Bullhead City home, which will provide a nine-bedroom sober living facility. The facility, proposed by Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, will treat women who have recently completed substance abuse treatment programs in Bullhead City.
“It’s not a secret that my passion is providing recovery for addicts, alcoholics and all who struggle with addiction, particularly women,” Angius said at Monday’s board meeting.
According to Angius, there were no residential treatment centers in Bullhead City when she first moved to the municipality. Today, the city has four such centers, and three sober living homes for former addicts who have completed their respective treatment programs. According to Angius, those facilities are needed now more than before.
“We have been seeing an increase in addiction problems due to the coronavirus,” Angius said. “We want to provide help for all who want it. Treatment centers are a great start … but just as important is what happens after treatment, whether it’s 30, 60 or 90 days.”
Angius says there is a waiting list for sober living homes in the Bullhead City area, and the addition of a new facility would strengthen her district’s efforts to fight addiction and relapse.
“Sober living is the next step for addicts to reenter society,” Angius said. “They must pay rent and they must have a job while living there. They have to follow strict rules and requirements. But for people who are coming out of treatment programs, it means the world to not have to go back to the people, places and things that got them into trouble.”
According to Angius, the new sober living facility would be operated by WestCare Arizona. The behavioral health organization also manages operations at Bullhead City treatment center, Hildy’s House, which opened in 2019.
“WestCare Arizona is its own entity,” Angius said. “All of the money they would receive would stay in Bullhead City, and in Mohave County.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday gave unanimous approval for Angius’ proposed sober living facility.
“I think it’s a great project,” said Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter. “The need is there. It complies with all of the grant guidance we’ve received. I applaud your heart in that area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.