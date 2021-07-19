Bullhead City could be the first community in Mohave County to see the benefit of more than $41 million in federal coronavirus relief funding this year.
It was announced earlier this year that Mohave County would receive that funding under the American Rescue Plan Act. Under the legislation, that funding can be used to address damage to the county’s economy as result of last year’s pandemic, or to support public health expenditures related directly to the coronavirus. It can also be used to provide support for people who still face the greatest risk from the virus. And under a proposal by Mohave County District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius, it could be used to renovate an existing property in Bullhead City to serve as a sober living home.
In April, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to divide the $41 million in federal funding, allocated by the state, among the county’s five supervisors. Each supervisor would then allocate their approximate $8 million share of the funding to projects specific to their own supervisory districts. County officials have worked with board members this year to plan project proposals under the funding, and Angius’ project is the first submitted to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors for review.
Angius proposal would cost about $1 million, under which Nevada-based WestCare foundation would acquire and renovate the Bullhead City property. WestCare provides services including substance abuse and addiction treatment, which represent public healthcare needs applicable under the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Since the pandemic hit, Mohave County has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people seeking help for their addiction issues,” Angius wrote in her proposal this week. “There are several inpatient drug and alcohol residential treatment facilities in Bullhead City. Because of that, there is a demand for sober living homes to serve District 2, and all other Mohave County Mohave County citizens.”
According to Angius, aftercare facilities, such as the sober living home she’s proposed, are critical to the success of those recovering from substance abuse. With Bullhead City’s abundance of treatment centers, sober living facilities are in high demand – and according to Angius, there’s a waiting list.
Angius saw success early last year with the opening of a 16-bed, female-only substance abuse treatment center, known as “Hildy’s House,” in the Bullhead City area.
“The next step from treatment like Hildy’s House is sober living,” Angius said Thursday afternoon. “In a sober living home, residents will still have to work and pay rent. It’s a soft landing to get them ready to re-enter the real world.”
According to Angius, Bullhead City had few if any treatment centers for those struggling with substance abuse when she first joined the Board of Supervisors. Now, Bullhead City has four such facilities. And if her project is approved, the city will soon be home to four women’s sober living centers, and three for men.
“The new location just came on the market,” Angius said. “It’s the perfect house, with a perfect location, and nine bedrooms.”
Angius’ plan is permitted under the American Rescue Plan Act, according to Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith. Smith submitted a written opinion this week alongside Angius’ proposal, stating that Hildy’s proposed use of the funding falls within the rules set under federal legislation.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on Angius’ proposal at today’s meeting in Kingman.
