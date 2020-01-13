A free lecture on Wednesday features Lake Havasu City’s first responders. The hour-long event is at 5 p.m. at ASU Havasu in Santiago 109.
The panel presentation includes from the police department, fire department and AMR. They will discuss their jobs and why they decided to become first responders.
Speakers include Captain Tony Rivello, LHCFD, Detective Chris Angus of the LHCPD, Vice Mayor David Lane (retired California Highway Patrol Emergency Ops Manager for Inland Division), Kerrie Hess, an emergency room RN and Andrew Carapella, the field supervisor and paramedic with AMR.
