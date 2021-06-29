Havasu Mobility’s seven year run will come to an end today, but disabled and elderly residents who depend upon the service to get around town won’t be left without a ride.
That’s because the first layer of Lake Havasu City’s three-layered transportation system is set to officially kick off on Thursday as Flex takes the reins from Havasu Mobility to kick off the start of the fiscal year.
Transportation Director Patrick Cipres said there haven’t been any major changes to the city’s plans for a new transportation system since it was initially approved by City Council last year, but a lot of progress has been made to turn those plans into reality. Now Havasu has set some dates for when all three tiers of the new transportation system will get up and running by this fall.
“Not much has changed, but now everything is starting to take off,” he said.
Havasu Mobility has provided rides for elderly and disabled residents since the city’s previous transportation system called Havasu Area Transit was terminated in May 2014. Flex is set up to mirror Havasu Mobility’s current mobility paratransit service with a particular focus on providing rides for people in wheelchairs, walkers, or who otherwise have difficulty riding in a regular vehicle.
“Flex will start July 1 because we don’t want to leave the mobility riders without a transit option, so we are going to transition immediately,” Cipres said. “We have already mailed out all of the information to update them and let all the riders know about the changes that are coming.”
Cipres said Havasu Mobility riders should have a smooth transition to Flex. The biggest change will be how riders pay for the service, but Havasu has decided to waive fares for Flex for the first 30 days to allow for an easy adjustment.
“It will help us get some education pieces ready to start teaching people how to get into the systems and how to put money in,” Cipres said. “We can bring them down here and train them in house, we can do it on the phone with them, and a lot of the people that ride Havasu Mobility have caretakers so we can walk them through how to do it. Once it is set up, all they have to do is call and request a ride.”
Cipres said the department considered creating an app for Flex – like it plans to for its other transit services, Bridge and Direct – but decided to continue to have Flex riders call in to set up rides over the phone like they are used to.
One of the most notable changes will be Flex utilizing a cashless fare system for all rides, but Cipres said it is similar to adjustments Havasu Mobility made during the pandemic to help limit contact between passengers and drivers.
“We thought it was a good opportunity to just continue it,” he said. “So as soon as they book their ride with dispatch the fares will automatically be deducted from their account – that way they don’t have to worry about paying when they get there, or get in the back.”
Some other changes with Flex include increasing the cost of a ride from $2 to $3 for the paratransit service, decreasing the number of days in advance a rider can make a reservation from 14 to 7 days, and there will now be an option for same day service depending on vehicle availability – although reservations for Flex are still requested and preferred.
Cipres said the department will also start making automated reminder calls for people who have booked a ride – calling them the night before, and again about 45 minutes before their scheduled pick up. Cipres said the automated call will allow the rider to cancel or reschedule the ride if they need to. He said last-minute cancellations and no shows cause the paratransit’s cost-per-ride to skyrocket, so the hope is the automated reminders will help cut down on missed appointments.
Overall, Cipres said the actual Flex service will be largely indistinguishable from Havasu Mobility for riders – except for the logo on the side of the vehicle. But it will give the transportation department its first opportunity to use the new dispatch software that will eventually be used to run the entire transportation system.
“This time it will be put in the Routematch system,” Cipres said. “That is an intuitive system, so it learns every time we put information in it. So now, rather than writing everything down, we do it electronically. That automatically puts them on an electronic manifest that can adjust throughout the day.”
While Flex will kick off in July, the rest of the system will start getting into gear in late-summer and early fall.
Direct
Cipres said the department plans to start Direct on Sept. 13. Direct will be an on demand door to door service, similar to an Uber or Lyft. In fact, Cipres said Direct will use the Uber ride hailing app which will allow anyone to request a ride with their smartphone or computer. Direct will split the city up into three zones – north, central and south. Cipres said the central zone, which includes the downtown area and the island, is expected to be the most busy zone and will likely have two Direct vehicles on duty.
Each zone will have a dedicated vehicle that will pick up riders within their zone and transport them to their final destination. If the ride stays within the zone it will cost $3 one way per person, but if they are transported into a different zone the maximum cost is $5 per person.
Bridge
Bridge, the more traditional fixed route bus system, will get started with a pilot route that is currently expected to run from Aug. 30 until Oct. 1. The pilot route will focus on the downtown area, and it will not charge riders a fare.
Bridge will officially kick off on Oct. 4 with its first fixed route – a downtown circulator route focused between Main Street and the channel called the grey route. Rides on Bridge will cost $1.50 per person per ride, but seniors 60 and older and those with a student ID will receive a 50% discount. Bridge will have its own app that will allow riders to see the real-time location of the buses, and it will use a cashless fare system for payment.
“That keeps us on task to make sure we are on time, and the system lets us know if we are not running on time as well,” Cipres said.
In early 2022, Bridge is expected to expand with two new routes sometime after Jan. 1. Cipres said the second fixed route will be a unique circulator focusing on different parts of the downtown corridor than the grey route, while the third fixed route will be an express to The Shops at Lake Havasu.
Transit hub
Another major focus for the transportation department in the coming fiscal year will be the Transit Hub. The hub will eventually be constructed near the Pima Wash parking lot and will serve as the central hub for the transit system and all of its vehicles. The transit hub will also include ADA accessible bathrooms, a shaded area for people to wait for a ride, and parking.
According to the recently approved FY2021-25 Capital Improvement Plan, the hub is expected to cost a total of $438,896 with about $336,000 coming from federal transportation grant money and $102,000 coming from Lake Havasu City’s general fund. The CIP budgets about $38,000 to design the facility and budgets $200,000 apiece in FY 2022-23 and FY2023-24 for construction.
Although the actual transit hub facility will take a few years to build, Cipres said the department plans to put in a large bus stop in the Pima Wash parking lot, and transit vehicles will use the lot as a starting point as the different services get up and running.
