The lack of childcare in Lake Havasu City also means a lack of a citywide workforce.
Housing shortages and low wages also impact the childcare workforce.
Ashley Pascual, Senior Director of First Things First, explained how childcare and the workforce are directly linked.
“One of the sort of sayings is that there is no workforce without a childcare workforce,” Pascual said. “Many of the parents in Mohave County, and in Lake Havasu City, are in homes where one or both of the parents are working, and most likely both, unless it is a single parent situation.”
According to First Things First, there are 13,469 children under the age of six in La Paz County and Mohave County, and 24% of these children are living in poverty.
Nelly Sosa, a self-employed caregiver who runs Nelly’s Nursery & Day Care out of her home, said she knows some parents who have to work several jobs to support their families.
“A lot of families have fixed incomes, and most of us have to have two incomes to provide for our families,” Sosa said.
Sosa said she herself feels the economic impact hurt her pocket, but impacting future generations and providing quality care is important to her.
“I am about making changes in the children’s lives, and not [caring] much for the economy,” Sosa said.
With the current childcare available in Lake Havasu City, Sosa said the struggle she sees is retaining qualified workers, partly due to a lack of incentives, low wages, and housing shortages.
“We cannot keep the workers because of the lack of housing in the community that affects everybody, or the lack of opportunities to keep employment,” Sosa said.
Additionally, Pascual said many employers have shared stories about issues with childcare affecting employees.
“We also hear from various industries, I know even our local hospital at one point found it difficult to recruit professionals to the area because of the lack of quality childcare and especially preschool opportunities,” Pascual said.
Pascual said the economy is also affected by workforce issues, because when people can’t show up to work, they are not getting paid which impacts employers in the community.
Furthermore, Vanessa Sandoval, regional director of Mohave and La Paz County for First Things First, said the lack of consistent, quality childcare leads to a fractured workforce.
“If families are having issues getting their children in consistent childcare, then they are not making it to work, therefore employers are suffering, they don’t have people showing up to work,” Sandoval said. “It comes from anywhere from fast food to school districts, even at the city level, even within our agencies, we are all seeing it.”
First Things First is an Arizona agency that oversees the development and learning of children under the age of five. The agency offers several programs to achieve this goal.
According to Pascual, children under the age of five have a critical need for quality education.
“What happens in the earliest years of life affects us until the end of life and 90% of the brain is fully developed by the time we turn five, so it really matters what kinds of situations that all children are in before they get into kindergarten,” Pascual said.
This issue was brought up during a tri-city council meeting during the public forum, where Sandoval and Pascual spoke on behalf of First Things First, which is an Arizona agency that oversees the development and learning of children under the age of five.
“We just wanted to highlight how half of children under the age of five in Mohave County do not have access to a single licensed childcare option within the county,” Sandoval said to the council. “A lot of what we are seeing is that we do not have capacity in the region for children to attend.”
Only about one third of children who need childcare in Lake Havasu City are able to receive it, according to Pascual.
“In Lake Havasu City specifically, because all of the childcare, preschool, headstart, when you add all of them together, that can only serve about 900 children, where we have a population of 3,000 children who aren’t in school yet,” Pascual said.
Some parents also struggle to find childcare that meets their needs, for example those who work jobs outside of the traditional 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours, Sosa said.
“Parents, if they have better jobs, will probably provide the ability to have the same hours as the children that are in school or at daycare,” Sosa said. “I see that as a challenge for working parents nowadays, there is not enough care.”
Although it is too early to know what a solution to the problem might be, Pascual said there are examples from partnerships across the state. This includes providing resources for businesses or private entities that provide childcare to ensure the quality of the operation.
Another example is the funding of higher education for staff working at childcare centers in locations that are given free of charge by businesses.
Sosa said she hopes agencies and local leaders work to create more opportunities for expanding childcare and incentivizing licensed caregivers to work at childcare centers.
“I wish there could be more licensed facilities to do this, why? Because we owe this to our children, quality care goes into their minds,” Sosa said.
First Things First had originally planned on hosting a public forum in October in Bullhead City or Lake Havasu City, but there have been setbacks with scheduling.
“It will not be in October, we’ve had some scheduling issues and we are going to postpone it until later, but it was really great to hear some of the interest, and not so great to hear how much other people are struggling with this,” Pascual said.
The goal is for local communities and elected officials to come together to find a solution.
“We’re really trying to get members of the community, business owners, city council members, supervisors, and county officials as well to come out so we can really have these discussions together and see what we can do for our region.” Sandoval said.
It is unclear when a public forum will be held, however Pascual said conversations on an individual level will continue.
Just a thought. If we encouraged a local economy with decent paying manufacturing and professional employment instead of tourist and service jobs at minimum wage, then we’d be encouraging two parent, one wage earner, one child raiser/homemaker households, have less poverty and demand for childcare outside the home. But I guess that’s not first things first…
