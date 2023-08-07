The lack of childcare in Lake Havasu City also means a lack of a citywide workforce.

Housing shortages and low wages also impact the childcare workforce. 

RD Peterson
Robert Peterson

Just a thought. If we encouraged a local economy with decent paying manufacturing and professional employment instead of tourist and service jobs at minimum wage, then we’d be encouraging two parent, one wage earner, one child raiser/homemaker households, have less poverty and demand for childcare outside the home. But I guess that’s not first things first…

