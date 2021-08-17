Exploring the floor of Lake Havasu no longer requires scuba gear. Now one can simply pull up a map.
The first topographical map of the bottom of Lake Havasu has taken more than two years to get to this point, and may require several more years to completely finish. But the first version of the map is now available online, both on Lake Havasu City’s website as well as the Clean Colorado Sustainability Coalition. Former Lake Havasu City Water Resources Coordinator Doyle Wilson has completed most of the work in creating the map on his own and said, at this point, only some of the shoreline still needs to be finished — specifically the shoreline from just south of Havasu Riviera stretching to the far south edge of the lake and heading back north along the California side of the river to Havasu Palms.
Doyle said the shorelines on the north portion of the lake have been finished, and the middle of the lake has been completely mapped from the lake’s northern inlet to the Bill Williams River.
“The middle of the lake is fine, it is the shoreline areas that the mapping program did not do a very good job with,” Wilson said. “So I am doing everything by hand, and it is a very slow and tedious process.”
On the map, the unfinished portions of shoreline are shaded in pink. But everything else has been completed.
“It is just a very slow process for me,” Wilson said. “If I had a team of people working on it we could get it done real quick, but it is just me, myself and I doing this thing.”
The mapping projected started back in 2018.
“The primary reason is that the Southern Nevada Water Authority, which is part of CCRSCo, has been doing some water modeling of reservoirs of Lake Mead and Lake Mohave, but they didn’t have any information for Lake Havasu,” Wilson said.
So CCRSCo decided to that it should gather some.
Wilson, who is officially working on the project as a contractor through CCRSCo, said this is mostly a labor of love for him. In addition to the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s interest in the lake bottom, Wilson said he believes such information would also be valuable for search and rescue operations.
“There are so many things in all of these lakes – holes and humps and different demographic features – that a body can hide in very easily,” Wilson said. “If you don’t know what the bottom looks like in detail then you are going to spend a lot more time searching.”
Wilson said this particular topographical map includes a lot of detail, with contour lines marking every two feet of elevation change. He said most land maps include contour lines to mark anywhere from 10 to 80 feet of elevation change.
“If I had contour lines every five feet I would have been done long ago, but just the difference between five feet and two feet is a lot of difference in the detail,” Wilson said. “You will see little dips and humps, and lots of other things that you could not see with a 5-foot or 10-foot contour map. So it gives you a resolution that search and rescue would need. But boaters will loved it and fishermen should love it because it shows them where the holes are and where little channels might be.”
Wilson said even after the topographical map of Lake Havasu is completely finished, he still will likely be focusing on the lake bed. He said all of the sonar images taken to create the topographical map could be stitched together to create another map – like a photo.
“It would actually show you the channels and the holes and the hills,” Wilson said. “You would also be able to see all the other debris that is in the lake. There are thousands upon thousands of trees out there still standing in the lake. It is the old riparian corridor where the river used to be. So there is a lot of detail still to be put together beyond this [topography], but this is the most important.”
Creating the map
The Havasu Marine Association volunteered a boat and crew to go out with some powerful sonars to gather the information needed to start mapping the lake bed back in 2018.
“We went back and forth across the river,” Wilson said. “We planned transects – or lines – across the lake that we put together, then we used GPS to follow those lines on a map with a fancy fish finder unit basically.”
In all, they mapped out a total of 700 lines across the lake. Wilson said it took about six months to collect all of the data, which was then sent to an outside company to compile into a grid of points along the lake bed. He said each data point is separated by only 25 feet, with a total of 1.3 million data points captured to create the map. From there a mapping program was used to plot out the contours of the bottom of Lake Havasu.
“It did an okay job, but it didn’t do a great job because it doesn’t handle steep slopes very well I am having to adjust all these different problems that have cropped up,” Wilson said.
In Lake Havasu, most of the steep areas are along the shoreline – which is why those are the last areas that are still in progress.
“The middle of the lake is pretty flat,” Wilson said. “Once you go a certain distance out it gets pretty easy, and the program could handle that. I only had to make a few adjustments in the middle of the lake, and those were very minor.”
More on the way
Now that Wilson is retired from the city, he said he has been able to work on the map nearly every day – for a couple hours at a time. As he finishes up portions of the southern Lake Havasu shores the map will be periodically updated.
In fact, he said he expects the first update to be coming soon.
But Wilson said there is still lots of work ahead before the map is entirely finished.
“There is just a lot of topography there,” Wilson said of Havasu’s southern shores. “In some places there are cliffs and basically the lines are on top of each other when that happens. So it just takes a lot of time and detail to do that.”
Currently the map of the bottom of the lake is available on Lake Havasu City’s GIS portal at https://mapping2.lhcaz.gov/lhcportal/apps/sites/#/lhcazgis. A PDF of the map is also available through Clean Colorado River Sustainability Coalition at https://www.cleancoloradoriver.org/current.php.
While the map itself is still being updated, Wilson said he is also working on making it more easily and readily available to make it more useful for lake users.
“We are hoping to eventually make another type of map that you can download on your phone and take it out on the lake,” Wilson said. “We want to make it usable for fishermen, boaters, and search and rescue out on the lake. We still have to kind of figure that part out. It could work as it is today – if you could access the website it would work – but there are dead spots on the lake where you are not going to be able to access our wifi. So I’d like to be able to make it more available and easier for people to get.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.