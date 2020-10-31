The first of Lake Havasu City’s three major Vision 2020 projects is about to come into focus.
The co-working facility, which will be called Nomadic, has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for Nov. 18 to kick off the construction phase of a project that has been several years in the making. Nomadic will serve as a business incubator that will provide small businesses and startups office space to grow, collaborate, and have some success before setting out into Havasu’s marketplace.
The facility is expected to accommodate up to 29 businesses and about 50 employees.
The co-working project was created as part of Lake Havasu City’s Vision 2020 movement which culminated in Havasu being named the runner up in the America’s Best Communities competition in 2017.
“We are excited to finally move forward on one of the three America’s Best Community capital projects,” said Partnership for Economic Development CEO James Gray. “Many members of our community spent countless hours creating the Vision 2020 Revitalization Plan which ultimately led to winning second place and a $2 million dollar prize dedicated to the three projects. The Vision 2020 Plan at its core is a community wide plan to combat ‘demographic starvation’ and lower the median age of our community by investing in young professionals.”
Gray said once Nomadic is completed, it will provide a downtown hub for entrepreneurs, startups, distance workers and innovators.
Nomadic will be located at 2121 McCulloch Boulevard next to Sanchez Hawkins Jewelry and across the wash from Springberg McAndrew Park. The PED officially purchased the property for the co-working center in March for $298,000.
The co-working location received $400,000 of the $2 million prize awarded to Havasu from the ABC competition, and the PED has been holding onto that money to pay for construction.
Gray said he isn’t ready to release specific details about the project quite yet, but more information will be made public soon. Gray said back in May that the total budget for the co-work center is $1.8 million.
Nomadic will eventually replace a smaller co-working pilot project developed by the PED known as F106. Gray said the PED’s first attempt at co-working has been a success.
“F106 has been operating at capacity for over two years with a growing waiting list,” he said. “We are excited to expand this opportunity to more startups and companies looking to build and scale their companies.”
