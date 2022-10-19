For more than 60 years, Lake Havasu has been home to hundreds of miles of lakeside property - but lakefront housing will be a new advent for Lake Havasu City next year, with the pending construction of new penthouse properties at the Havasu Riviera Marina.
The first phase of the Havasu Riviera Penthouses project will include five “water-top” luxury condos off the Lake Havasu coastline, with housing models as large as 4,100 square feet. According to project manager Aaron Browning, the sale of those condos began this week - and the project has already seen several interested buyers.
“Everything just got underway,” Browning said on Tuesday. “It’s been going great. We’ve gotten a lot of good feedback, there’s been a lot of interest, and we’ve made a few sales.”
Each of the penthouses will include on-the-water golf-cart parking, with a six-seat golf cart included, as well as a 45-by-12-foot companion boat slip for each property. The penthouses will also include two kayaks and two stand-up paddleboards for extra fun on the water during Havasu’s summer boating seasons.
The most affordable models will contain three bedrooms, two baths, with sleeping space for six people.
According to Browning, each of the future condos is now under construction elsewhere in Arizona as well as in Indiana, for future delivery to the Havasu Riviera. The sale of those homes will allow for homeowners to purchase shares in each property - with no limit on the number of shares a buyer can purchase.
“There’s nothing else like it,” Browning said. “For people who love coming to Lake Havasu City, from California or Nevada or elsewhere, they have to get an AirBnB when they’re here. Every time they go to the lake, they have to hitch up their boat, tow it, launch it, then bring it out of the water, wash it and take it home, every single day they’re here. Now people can launch their boats from a slip right on the water. It makes Lake Havasu accessible, enjoyable, hassle-free, and people don’t have to call it a day by 3:30 p.m.”
The units will be available for co-purchase by six, 10 and 16-partner groups. But according to Browning, it’s not a timeshare model.
“With a timeshare, you own the rights to use someone else’s assets,” Browning said. “These condos are co-owned, with the property split between owners. It’s like if you and your friends pitched in to co-own a boat. Everybody takes care of it, and if someone decides to sell their share of that condo, it’s worth more than a time share would be. And we don’t cap how many shares you can buy.”
The first five condos at the Havasu Riviera are expected to finish construction and installation by the end of 2023. Construction on the latter two phases of the project, including 10 more condos at the location, will begin in 2024 and be complete by the end of that year, Browning said.
The smallest of those condos, spanning 2,160 square feet, is available for purchase at $139,900 for a 21-day share of the property - or $329,900 per 60-day share.
The most expensive model, which is 4,180 square feet, will be sold at $500,000 per 45-day share.
For more information about the Havasu Riviera Penthouse Project, or how to purchase shares in those properties, visit havasupenthouses.com.
