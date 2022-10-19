Riviera 6.jpg

Havasu Riviera Marina was a busy place on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend.

 Photo courtesy of Havasu Riviera

For more than 60 years, Lake Havasu has been home to hundreds of miles of lakeside property - but lakefront housing will be a new advent for Lake Havasu City next year, with the pending construction of new penthouse properties at the Havasu Riviera Marina.

The first phase of the Havasu Riviera Penthouses project will include five “water-top” luxury condos off the Lake Havasu coastline, with housing models as large as 4,100 square feet. According to project manager Aaron Browning, the sale of those condos began this week - and the project has already seen several interested buyers.

