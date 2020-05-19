The coronavirus pandemic has generated more questions than answers regarding the future of Lake Havasu City’s finances, but the city is pushing forward with efforts to craft its annual budget with the June 30 due date quickly approaching.
The city’s proposed operational budget will take center stage on Thursday at the second City Council budget work session of the year as city staff goes over the expected revenues and expenses for the next fiscal year. City Manager Jess Knudson said staff has focused on creating a particularly versatile budget this year that will allow the city to continue to move forward in a wide variety of scenarios.
“I think what the budget represents is a fiscally conservative approach,” Knudson said. “It allows us to provide emphasis on acquiring grants and supplementing city services with outside dollars to the best that we can. And it allows us to continue providing the same level of services to the community that we have in previous years.”
The proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21 totals $142,495,857, which is about $10 million more than what was budgeted in FY 2019-20. Knudson said that doesn’t mean that Havasu will necessarily spend more money next year. According to state statute, cities and towns must pass a budget and share the total figure with the State of Arizona. Cities are not allowed to spend more than the budgeted amount but they are free to spend less. That gives cities an incentive to pass an optimistic budget.
“At the end of the day, the council adopts a budget and there is one number that goes to the State of Arizona,” Knudson said. “The city cannot expend more dollars than that number regardless of the situation. So we have to put ourselves in a position to be able to complete projects if dollars and resources are available.”
At the same time, the proposed operating budget includes mechanisms to save money and hold off on new spending until the city has a more clear picture of its financial situation.
“It is important for us for the budget to contain a couple of different scenarios,” Knudson said. “It is a very unique budget this year. It is something that I have never seen or heard of before where the potential swing in budget next year is so great that is goes from a 20 percent decrease in revenues – a $7 to $10 million hit to the city. Then on the other side of the coin, if revenues increase over the prior year, it would allow us to provide the services to the community.”
While the financial projections in the budget reflect a significant decrease in city revenues overall, the budget includes a total of $12,329,937 in unidentified grant funds. Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen said it is common for the city to include $2 to $3 million in grants that the city feels it has a good chance of receiving, but this year an extra $10 million dollars in grants have been worked into the budget in an effort to increase the city’s flexibility moving forward.
Knudson said the extra room in the budget gives the city the ability to aggressively pursue outside grant funding throughout the next year and actually spend the money if successful. It would also allow Havasu to make use of any federal or state relief funds earmarked for city governments.
Although presented in the budget as grant money, Knudson said the city would still be able to spend up to the approved total budget amount regardless of whether the extra money comes in the form of grants, better than expected revenues from a quick recovery, or any other source.
While the city is hopeful that it could end up with a bit of a boost in available funds, the budget is also focused on addressing the worst-case projections of a 20 percent drop in revenues for next year. So the proposed budget takes a conservative approach to any new spending.
Olsen explained that each year, the city takes the budget from the previous year and subtracts one-time expenses to come up with a “base budget” for each department. Any additional need identified above the base budget is known as a supplemental request. This year there were $11.3 million in supplemental requests, but only 15 percent of them were approved by staff and included in the proposed budget. Another 46 percent of requests were rejected while the remaining 35 percent were included with a “Plan B” designation.
The Plan B projects are another way the city has tried to increase its flexibility as it plans for the unknown. Although Plan B items are included in the proposed budget, funding will not be made available for them until Jan. 1, 2021.
“These will come back at the end of the calendar year,” Knudson said. “We will take a look at available resources. If resources are available then we would take a look at some, all, or none of these projects.”
In all, the city has designated $5.2 million in spending on services, supplies and capital as Plan B items. Included on that list are items such as $236,000 for four police patrol vehicles, $45,000 for mowers for the parks and recreation department, $175,000 for a server upgrade, and a total of $185,000 for a CERT vehicle and a command vehicle for the fire department.
