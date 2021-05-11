Arizona’s sport fish stocking program is getting a federal review. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday that it is seeking public comments on the draft environmental assessment of the stocking program, which sustains the populations of fish in Arizona’s rivers and lakes.
The review is conducted every 10 years. Along with the Arizona Department of Game & Fish, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service studies the social, economic and environmental effects of the stocking programs, and suggests possible actions or alternatives. The review recommends continuing the stocking program for another 10 years and adopting conservation measures to reduce impacts on federally listed or sensitive native species.
The stocking program is funded by the federal Sport Fish Restoration Program and supported with state dollars from fishing license sales. Fishing is big business in Arizona. The state says more than 225,000 anglers spend an estimated $831.5 million each year on equipment and trip-related expenses.
The draft environmental review can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/arizonafishing. Members of the public may provide comments about the assessment through June 11 by emailing fw2fa@fws.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.