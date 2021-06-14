Fishing in Lake Havasu is still thriving — and recent headlines have only helped secure the lake’s reputation as a fishing hot spot.
In February, Bassmaster returned to Havasu for the B.A.S.S. Nation series, bringing 177 anglers from across the western United States to compete in two days of world class fishing competition. And a month ago, the lake got a lot of attention when Thomas Farchione of Waterford, Wisconsin, landed a 6.3 pound redear, shattering the previous world record (which was also set in Lake Havasu nearly seven years earlier).
Fishing is one of Havasu’s top recreation activities, bringing visitors to the area either for bass fishing competitions or recreational purposes throughout the year. According to Go Lake Havasu CEO Terenece Concannon, an estimated 750,000 people enjoy fishing annually in Havasu.
“When you’re talking about seasonal patterns, summer is the time most people do striper fishing, cat fishing and largemouth bass,” said Bass Tackle Master John Galbraith. “Those are the most active species, plus bluegills, the big panfish or redears. Early for summer is when they spawn, we just had a world record caught, they catch a lot of big ones during that time.”
With warmer temperatures hovering over Arizona, fishing and boating activity this summer is looking consistent so far in Lake Havasu City.
“I don’t know that it’s ever been slow,” said Lake Havasu State Park manager Dan Roddy. “Even on the windy days, the fishing community, or those people are still going out, we’ve definitely had a very consistent turnout. Between the folks that come out, or the evening fishing groups that are together. They’ve been consistently coming every week.
“Since you know over the last 14 months or so…fishing has stayed consistent for that whole time. With everything going on in the world, fishing has never eased up”
Based on data from a 2014 visitors study produced by Arizona Fish and Game, the annual economic impact of fishing visitors was $439.5 million. According to that data, 27.5% of Havasu visitors enjoyed fishing with the average spent per party being $2,063. The largest spending categories for fishing visitors were lodging, restaurant/bar and shopping.
In 2014, June and July were the most popular months for fishing visitors. That trend has stayed consistent throughout the last decade with the summer months of 2021 ahead.
“The catch rates in Havasu have been consistent for the last 10 years,” Galbraith said. “Numbers of fish and the size of the fish have been very good. The lake’s very fertile, and very healthy. All the species are strong and doing well.”
Most recent economic recreation numbers are from an April 2019 article by the News-Herald, which reported that Mohave County ranked fifth in Arizona outdoor recreation along the state’s waterways. That ranking was according to a study by the Arizona Audubon Society.
The April 2019 article reported statistics from the Arizona Tourism Office including the county generating $710 million from outdoor recreation while drawing about 110,000 Arizona residents per year. According to Audubon Arizona, boating was listed as the second-most popular recreational industry in 2019.
Havasu has become a national hub with the lake hosting tournaments every year. The SPRO Frog Tournament, which occurred Saturday, was one of many fishing competitions that Havasu has hosted in 2021. The B.A.S.S. Nation Western Regionals – a Bassmaster affiliated tournament – occurred in February and the 39th Annual Western Outdoor News Striper Derby took place in May.
“Our fishing generally goes down during the summer for quite a few reasons,” Concannon said. “Obviously the heat is the major reason, we don’t have any fishing tournaments (during the summer) for that very reason, but also state parks are positively impacted by visitors on their own with families and boaters.”
Nationally, Lake Havasu was recognized by a couple of bass fishing publications as one of the top places to fish in the country.
In March, Game and Fish Magazine named Lake Havasu as one of America’s top 100 places to fish with Havasu coming in at 29th. It was the highest ranking out all three Arizona locations with Maricopa County’s Lake Pleasant coming in at 63 and Lake Mead - located in both Nevada and Arizona – at 76.
Prior to February’s B.A.S.S Nation Regionals, Lake Havasu made Bassmaster Magazine’s top 25 list of best bass lakes of the decade – coming in at No. 17.
“I can just tell you that here at Lake Havasu, we’re looking at our visitation will once again be over a half million visitors for the year,” Roddy said. “When you consider that we didn’t host any of our normal large special events, except for rockabilly, but we didn’t have the balloon festival, we didn’t have the Sand and Water Expo, we didn’t have Buses by the Bridge. We didn’t have Bluegrass on the Beach.
“We didn’t have any of those things, and yet we’re still going to have over a half million visitors for this fiscal year, which will end at the end of June. That is a strong indicator of how robust outdoor recreation has been for us. Fishing is the most consistent element of that outdoor recreation here at our park.”
