Fishing support group receives supplies from nonprofit

Arizona Patriot Guard Riders’ Assistant State Captain Jed Kohler, Vet Center Readjustment Counselor Gwendolyn McKinney, Vet Center Director Christopher Thomas and Arizona Patriot Guard Riders’ Senior Ride Captain Fabian Cornejo. The Arizona Patriot Guard Riders presented items such as fishing poles and tackle boxes to the Vet Center on Friday to support the center’s anticipated fishing support group for Lake Havasu City veterans.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today's News-Herald

Veterans interested in fishing can now do so with help from Lake Havasu City’s Vet Center and the nonprofit organization Arizona Patriot Guard Riders.

On Friday afternoon, nonprofit members Jed Kohler and Fabian Cornejo presented five tackle boxes along with five fishing poles to associates from the Vet Center. The center is anticipating the start of an upcoming fishing support group that will allow veterans the opportunity to socialize with fellow veterans while enjoying a day on the lake.

