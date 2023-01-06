Fishing support group receives supplies from nonprofit

Veterans interested in fishing can now do so with help from Lake Havasu City’s Vet Center and the nonprofit organization Arizona Patriot Guard Riders.
On Friday afternoon, nonprofit members Jed Kohler and Fabian Cornejo presented five tackle boxes along with five fishing poles to associates from the Vet Center. The center is anticipating the start of an upcoming fishing support group that will allow veterans the opportunity to socialize with fellow veterans while enjoying a day on the lake.
Christopher Thomas, director of the Vet Center, expressed gratitude on Friday for the nonprofit’s donation of the necessary supplies needed for the fishing group.
“These guys reached out to us and said, ‘we got a little bit of some extra funds and we want to help veterans. Is there something you could use it for?’” Thomas explained. “I figured this is something we could open up to try and reach out to veterans that may not be in our services yet.”
The center currently provides veterans in Havasu with outreach services and therapy sessions. Thomas, who came on board in spring 2022, says the center has the unique ability to use nontraditional therapies with the veterans that come to the facility.
Friday’s donation made by members of the Patriot Guard Riders was initially organized in November of last year, but several items weren’t available then due to shipping delays.
“That’s why we’re doing it now in January,” Kohler added. “They are very excited about (it) because they were wondering where they were going to come up with the funds to buy this stuff.”
The donation to the Vet Center is the first of its kind to be done in Havasu, according to Kohler. Larger cities, like Phoenix, are areas where donations are traditionally made, which leaves veterans in outlier towns with less support.
Through Kohler’s organization, the Vet Center is now stocked with items that will be used by the veterans they see each week. Thomas adds that veterans who are not currently receiving services might be drawn to the center with the addition of the fishing group.
“I’m just glad to be over here working with this really good team we have,” Thomas said. “Not every veteran that comes into the group is going to have their own stuff. I thought this would be a great opportunity to get some stuff for the veterans to use.”
To learn more about the Vet Center, call 928-505-0394.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.