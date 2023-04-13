Charged UP Nutrition

Charged UP Nutrition will celebrate its one year anniversary on Saturday.

 Courtesy of Tawnya Cline

Offering a healthy selection of smoothies and breakfast staples is Charged UP Nutrition. To celebrate its first year in Lake Havasu City, the establishment is hosting an in-store birthday event on Saturday.

The nutrition bar currently provides customers with a variety of protein snacks, B12 beverages, waffles and pancakes. Tawnya Cline, owner of Charged UP Nutrition, adds that several fitness options are also available to those who visit her store.

