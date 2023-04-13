Offering a healthy selection of smoothies and breakfast staples is Charged UP Nutrition. To celebrate its first year in Lake Havasu City, the establishment is hosting an in-store birthday event on Saturday.
The nutrition bar currently provides customers with a variety of protein snacks, B12 beverages, waffles and pancakes. Tawnya Cline, owner of Charged UP Nutrition, adds that several fitness options are also available to those who visit her store.
Exercise classes include Cline’s Baby Boomers Walk Club that allows participants to walk at their own pace. Cline also provides 21-day online body transformation challenges as well as her store’s ever-popular rebound bouncing classes.
Free wellness assessments are offered to customers in addition to weekly community donations made by Cline’s store. Through a random selection process, B12 tea drops are given to a local business each week, Cline says.
“We are so blessed to have been successful from the first day we opened,” Cline said. “We have been fortunate to serve thousands already and look forward to impacting thousands more.”
For Saturday’s birthday celebration, Cline will have multiple ways to win raffle prizes for those who attend. Close to a dozen businesses will be offering up a variety of prizes throughout the day.
As Cline says, each raffle ticket is free and can be earned through different activities. Guests who attend the celebration will automatically receive a free ticket. Additional ticket opportunities include bringing a friend, wearing merchandise from the store and checking the store’s social media accounts, amongst several other ways.
Complimentary rebound bouncing sessions will be held throughout the day starting at the beginning of each hour, Cline adds. Each session will last for 15 minutes and boots will be available for participating guests.
“We have loved our first year in Lake Havasu and feel very connected,” Cline said. “We are very clear that this year would not have been possible without all of the community that has shown us love and walked through these doors to try us out!”
Saturday’s birthday celebration will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Charged UP Nutrition is located at 1850 McCulloch Blvd N #B2. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/chargedupnutritionbar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.