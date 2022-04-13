Four Arizona residents and one California man were arrested Tuesday morning at a Ukiah Trail residence in Big River. They have been charged with prostitution and operating a drug house.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at the home at about 8 a.m., where officials say evidence of prostitution and narcotics use were uncovered. According to the report, detectives determined that the residence was used as a drug house, and the five suspects were cited at the scene.
Those suspects include 71-year-old Big River resident Roy Carter; as well as Parker residents Angela Bush, 48, Donald Hall, 65, Anna Mandan, 37 and Terry Evans, 57.
Two of the suspects were released at the scene, pending an initial court date. The remaining three suspects were transported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office’s Colorado River Station Jail in Needles.
