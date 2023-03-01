Lake Havasu High School music students at regional honor festival

(From left) Britney Busnardo, Damari Campos, Nolan Crane, Shaylee Heron and Cora Mariani in Prescott for regional honor festival.

 Courtesy

Five of Lake Havasu High School’s most talented musicians earned the opportunity to join other top level high school musicians for a three-day festival celebrating all things music.

From Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, students Britney Busnardo, Damari Campos, Nolan Crane, Shaylee Heron and Cora Mariani attended the Arizona Music Educators Association Northwest Regional Honor Festival at Yavapai College. The five musicians spent their time learning new music, performing in a state of the art auditorium and talking shop with their passionate peers.

