Five of Lake Havasu High School’s most talented musicians earned the opportunity to join other top level high school musicians for a three-day festival celebrating all things music.
From Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, students Britney Busnardo, Damari Campos, Nolan Crane, Shaylee Heron and Cora Mariani attended the Arizona Music Educators Association Northwest Regional Honor Festival at Yavapai College. The five musicians spent their time learning new music, performing in a state of the art auditorium and talking shop with their passionate peers.
To qualify for the festival, LHHS Band Director Kimberly Schreiber says students prepared for a blind audition judged by “experienced judges and music professionals” who sit behind a curtain while listening.
As part of the audition students had to perform three etudes or small musical arrangements, instrument scales and sight-read a piece of music. Campos, who qualified for the festival for the first time, says the experience of auditioning is intimidating.
“Walking into that room and just seeing a blank screen and paper and being afraid to make a mistake really makes it nerve-wracking,” Campos said. “…but when it was over I was confident that I had given my best.”
Since the audition process can be a stressful process, Schreiber says she makes it an optional experience for her students but encourages them to focus less on the scary experience of audition and more on the excitement of participating in the honor festival.
“I try to focus more on the possible outcome of performing in an honor group that outweigh the ‘scary’ audition,” Schreiber said. “I always tell my students that learning happens when you put yourself outside of your comfort zone, and you won’t regret even trying because you’ll always be better because of it!”
Mariani qualified as an alternative for the festival last year and says that going through the audition once before helped her prepare for this year’s audition.
“I feel like I step myself up for success for the next year because I already knew what was going to happen,” Mariani said. “It was basically the same as my first year, I was just able to prepare myself more in the areas I had trouble with.”
Schreiber says even if students don’t get selected for the regional honor festival, doing the audition is “a great opportunity” for the students.
“The whole process of auditioning gives them something to work towards, essentially a goal to strive for, making them better musicians in the process,” Schreiber said.
Over 300 students from schools in Kingman, Bullhead City, Flagstaff, Prescott, North Phoenix, and other rural areas qualified for this year’s festival. In between rehearsals and clinics with music professionals from ASU and the Army, the Havasu students say they got the chance make friends with fellow musicians from different programs.
“I am an introvert and I suck at talking with people, but I can form a connection with you because I like music and you like music,” Busnardo said.
“It’s like a family outside of home,” Heron added. “They are like distant cousins.”
The connections the students form during the three days last much longer than the festival.
“I am still friends with people I met last year,” Heron said. “I met new friends this year and we are all in group chats where we are all still talking.”
The three day festival ended with a concert at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.
