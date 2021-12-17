A new group of teachers in the local school district have earned certifications for extra work they put in to hone their teaching skills.
At its December meeting, the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board announced that five teachers recently received or renewed their national board certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. Of the over 100,000 teachers across the U.S who have earned their certification, 25 of them are in the Lake Havasu Unified School District.
The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards was founded in 1987 and developed a national set of standards for teachers and educators. The national board certification is a multistep process and is the highest certification the National Board awards.
Both Courtney Zampogna, a first grade teacher at Starline, and Christie Olson, a professional learning coach for the district, successfully renewed their certifications. Zampogna has been certified for five years of her decade-long teaching career and Olsen has maintained her certification for 20 years.
The three teachers who received their certifications for the first time were Jamaica third grade teacher Jamie Hammer, Havasupai fourth grade teacher Noma Zink and Oro Grande sixth grade teacher Carol Nowakowski.
According to Nowakowski, a teacher has three years to complete all the requirements to receive their certification. Educators start by taking a pre-candidacy program and picking an area of certification (i.e. math, English, social studies) before moving on to the main components of the certification, Nowakowski says.
Nowakowski says going through the certification process made her “truly reflective” of all that she does as a teacher. The things Nowakowski learned during the process are things that she says she will use every day in the classroom.
“Being a reflective educator is the critical component when teaching,” Nowakowski said. “Understanding why we do what we do throughout the day. Being reflective on presentation of lessons, assignments, seating charts, behavior plans, etc. Reflecting is involved in every thought. I hope to show the impact of the practice of reflection to other educators as well as my students.”
