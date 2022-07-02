A sting operation in Needles on Wednesday resulted in citations for five store clerks on charges of selling liquor to minors.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office conducted the operation with residents younger than 20 years old, who acted as “decoys” to purchase alcohol from the locations. Nine Needles businesses were allegedly targeted in the operation.
According to sheriff’s officials, the decoy program is a method of attacking problems associated with the purchase and consumption of alcoholic beverages by people under legal age. A 1994 California Supreme Court decision ruled that the use of “decoys” in such operations is not classified as entrapment, and does not violate the due process of offenders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.