School is back in session. Classes for all Lake Havasu Unified School District schools begin on Thursday, Aug. 3. While students have been swimming, traveling and enjoying their summer break, the district has been busy improving their facilities and programs for students.
Here is everything students and families need to know about going back to school:
1. New laptops for high school students
All of the students at Lake Havasu High School should have received a personal laptop last week to use during class and at home. LHUSD decided that laptops would be beneficial for students’ education. The laptops will be equipped with safeguards that will prevent students from accessing any inappropriate or harmful material. However, if students would like to bring their own devices to school, they are allowed to forgo a school-sanctioned device.
A total of 44 new teachers were hired. They went through training last week and will be ready to start with their students come the first day of school.
“We’re actually starting with just about every single one of our teacher positions filled,” said Jaime Festa-Daigle, director of student achievement for LHUSD.
This school year, the high school will be adopting new social studies and science curriculums.
“Our old curriculum was over ten and in some cases 15-years-old,” Festa-Daigle said. “For social studies, it’s just an updated version of a previously adopted curriculum and the same can be said for science as well.”
There was construction at numerous school parking lots over the summer, most of which has been completed. The parking lot still under construction at Havasupai Elementary School will soon be completed.
Festa-Daigle would like to remind parents to purchase school supplies for their students. The supply list can be found on the district website and posted at most stores where those items would typically be purchased. She would also like to remind parents that the first day back at school can be jarring for some students.
“Just be prepared that those first couple days, students come back tired,” Festa-Daigle said.
If a student encounters any issues their first day back, Festa-Daigle urges families to contact their teacher with any questions or concerns.
Festa-Daigle said that there are about 5,300 students enrolled in the LHUSD this year and that she is excited for all of them to be returning.
“Our theme for this year is the power of ‘we,’” Festa-Daigle said. “We’re really focused on how the entire community within Lake Havasu Unified School District and Lake Havasu City [and] how we are focused on supporting students and improving their academic outcomes.”
