The 44th Annual Relics and Rods Run to the Sun Car Show returns to Lake Havasu City this week with a jammed pack line-up of events beginning on Wednesday and ending on Sunday.
Residents and seasonal visitors can look forward to another year of seeing vintage and modern automobiles up close and personal. Read ahead to learn more about each day’s activities for your chance to be a part of this traditional classic car experience.
The Run to the Sun Committee’s Secretary Sheri Lawrence says the kick-off dinner on Wednesday night is open to car show entrants only. The dinner is set to take place at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday’s dinner at the convention center is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will be open to car show entrants and members of the Relics and Rods Car Club. The public is welcome to attend Friday night’s concert from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. that will be headlined by Crosscutt Music. The concert will also be held at the convention center and is free for car show entrants. General admission pricing is to be announced.
Blast from the Past Fashion Show
This year’s fashion show features an 80s theme of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” Stylings for the show will be done by local clothing shops such as Chic Again and Purple Leopard Boutique.
Pricing is $15 for general admission and $5 for car show entrants. The fashion show will begin at 10 a.m. and be held in the convention center.
On Thursday evening, spectators can enjoy the free cruise-in show that features a variety of vintage and modern automobiles. In addition to the typical hot rods, Lawrence adds that cars from 1978 to present will be on display. These cars will include Camaros, Corvettes, Mustangs and Challengers.
The Relics and Rods Main Street Cruise-In is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on McCulloch Boulevard between Acoma Boulevard and Smoketree Avenue. This section of Main Street will be closed to traffic. Free public parking will be available on Swanson Avenue and Mesquite Avenue.
On Friday and Saturday, the annual event ramps up with their Show and Shine car showings at Bridgewater Links Golf Course. A two-day pass is available for $10 for entry into the venue. The show will begin both days at 8 a.m. and last until 4 p.m.
Vendors and a food court will be available during the weekend showings. Saturday’s show will end with an awards ceremony at 4 p.m. featuring additional giveaways and 50/50 raffles.
Before the cruise on Thursday night, a poker run will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. earlier that day. Lawrence says the run will begin at Jack’s Auto Parts and Machine located at 1551 Palo Verde Blvd S. Participants will visit approximately six separate stops for the duration of the run.
On Sunday, the Relics and Rods Main Street Parade will give spectators one last opportunity to view the remaining hot rods. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. by Birch Square on McCulloch Boulevard and travel to Capri Boulevard.
A free pancake breakfast will be held at Foothills Bank on the corner of Capri Boulevard and McCulloch Boulevard. Donations will be accepted to support the breakfast’s hosts, Cub Scout Troop #992.
Last year’s Run to the Sun garnered $50,000 in proceeds raised for charities local to Havasu. Lawrence estimates between 4,000 and 5,000 spectators attended the five-day event. As of Tuesday afternoon, over 700 cars have been registered for the 44th annual Run to the Sun.
“Everybody comes together every year for this event,” Lawrence added. “We, as a club, we’re not as big as we used to be, but we put this on for this town so people can have fun.”
Walk-in registration will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Cars can be registered at these listed times at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center.
For more information on this year’s Run to the Sun schedule of events, visit relicsandrods.com or call (928) 855-0933.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.