This year’s 44th Annual Relics and Rods Run to the Sun Car Show will begin on Wednesday and end on Sunday. The event draws in over 700 classic and modern cars and trucks to raise money for charities in Lake Havasu City.

The 44th Annual Relics and Rods Run to the Sun Car Show returns to Lake Havasu City this week with a jammed pack line-up of events beginning on Wednesday and ending on Sunday.

Residents and seasonal visitors can look forward to another year of seeing vintage and modern automobiles up close and personal. Read ahead to learn more about each day’s activities for your chance to be a part of this traditional classic car experience.

