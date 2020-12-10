Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the unincorporated community of Desert Hills on Wednesday after receiving reports that as many as five vehicles were burglarized.
According to police, the alleged burglaries took place on Amigo, Douglas and Desert View Drives, as well as Coconut Grove. Police believe all of the vehicles involved in the alleged burglaries were unlocked, and miscellaneous items including several purses and a small-caliber handgun were taken.
Police say several of the items were later found in various locations throughout the neighborhood and returned to their owners.
As of Thursday evening, the case remained under investigation by police officials.
