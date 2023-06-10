Adam R. Lang

Adam R. Lang.

A man who accidentally shot himself earlier this year has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation under a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors. And just to be safe, the agreement required that he forfeit 18 firearms found at his home prior to his arrest.

Adam R. Lang, 32, was hospitalized in January after he reportedly shot himself at his Chemehuevi Boulevard residence. An ensuing investigation by Lake Havasu City Police detectives ultimately ended with Lang’s arrest in February on charges including possession of narcotics for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon in a drug offense, possession of a prohibited weapon and theft. Lang was sentenced June 8 to supervised probation, as well as five days in jail with an additional five days credit for time served.

