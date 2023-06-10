A man who accidentally shot himself earlier this year has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation under a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors. And just to be safe, the agreement required that he forfeit 18 firearms found at his home prior to his arrest.
Adam R. Lang, 32, was hospitalized in January after he reportedly shot himself at his Chemehuevi Boulevard residence. An ensuing investigation by Lake Havasu City Police detectives ultimately ended with Lang’s arrest in February on charges including possession of narcotics for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon in a drug offense, possession of a prohibited weapon and theft. Lang was sentenced June 8 to supervised probation, as well as five days in jail with an additional five days credit for time served.
Under Lang’s plea agreement, the charges of possession of narcotics for sale was reduced to attempted possession of narcotics for sale. All other charges against him were dismissed by prosecutors.
The case began Jan. 14, when Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to Havasu Regional Medical Center in reference to a self-inflicted gunshot injury. According to police, Lang initially told investigators that he attempted to purchase a firearm from an unknown seller in front of his home. Lang allegedly told police he accidentally hit the weapon’s trigger, causing the firearm to discharge. Police say that Lang told investigators the unidentified seller fled the scene with the weapon.
Officers investigated the scene of the shooting, where they reported no evidence of blood, bullet fragments, casings or damage that may have been caused by a bullet. Witnesses at the home allegedly informed police that Lang’s story had been false - There was no second party in Lang’s accidental shooting, and the shooting itself may have happened in Lang’s garage rather than in front of his home.
Police conducted a security sweep of Lang’s home that day. According to investigators, police found an unregistered, fully-automatic MAC 10 firearm lying on the floor of the garage, as well as droplets of blood. A 9mm shell casing was found on the floor about five feet away from the weapon.
Officers obtained a warrant to search Lang’s home. In the execution of that warrant, police allegedly found 27.5 grams of cocaine in assorted containers, multiple items of drug paraphernalia and 18 firearms - One of which was identified as stolen. Officers also allegedly found multiple gang-related items and materials in support of the Hell’s Angels motorcycle gang.
As officers searched Lang’s home, the suspect was ultimately flown to Las Vegas for further medical treatment. Lang surrendered himself to the Lake Havasu City Police Department on Feb. 13, but did not answer detectives’ questions in the case under advice from his attorney.
According to a pre-sentence investigation report in the case, this week’s conviction will be Lang’s first felony conviction in the state of Arizona. Lang has previously been convicted on five misdemeanors, and has completed three previous terms of probation as result of those convictions.
In that report, Deputy Mohave County Probation Officer Mariam Hart said Lang’s prior terms of probation may have done little to prevent Lang from future offenses. But with reportedly stable employment, a residence in Havasu and support from his family, Lang remained a moderate candidate for probation.
As a condition of Lang’s probation, he may not own a weapon or stay in any residence where a weapon may be present. He is also prohibited from possessing or using illegal drugs and alcohol for the next five years.
