UPDATE (Thursday, 8:24 a.m.): Fire crews fighting the Flag Fire in the Hualapai Mountains have secured portions of the eastern fire line and are making progress in rougher terrain on the north and west perimeter lines.
Fire officials said Thursday the crews are extinguishing hot spots and removing hazard trees, increasing fire lines and creating barriers down slope to stop the potential roll out of burning materials.
Crews are working against time as hotter and dryer weather predicted Friday and Saturday could intensify the fire.
Fire managers are working with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office to determine when it will be safe for evacuated residents to return home. The Hualapai Mountain Lodge and the nearby Pine Lake Community were evacuated on Sunday, and the communities of Atherton Acres and Pinion Pine have been told to prepare for evacuation orders.
There are 327 people assigned to the fire, which has consumed 1,279 acres as of Wednesday night.
UPDATE (Wednesday, 8:55 p.m.)
The Flag Fire in the Hualapai Mountains is resulting in big costs to taxpayers. The fire, which started on Sunday afternoon, has resulted in $1.4 million in expenses, according to Mohave County.
Meanwhile, a remapping of the burn area shows the fire has consumed 1,279 acres -- about 120 acres smaller than officials had previously estimated.
Cool weather on Monday and Tuesday worked in firefighters’ favor, with a light dusting of snow and some rain helping to contain the fire. As of Wednesday night, it was 13 percent contained, the county said.
However, weather forecasts call for a return to dry and hot conditions this week, and fire managers say the weather conditions will lead to an increase in intensity for the wildfire.
According to a Wednesday news release, there's still a "great deal of heat" on the west and north side of the fire, and Incident Commander Alan Sinclair says the threat will remain until fire lines are secured. Temperatures in Mohave County are expected to reach triple digits on Friday and Saturday.
The fire has consumed Ponderosa Pine at higher elevations, brush and grass. There are 327 personnel currently assigned to the blaze.
The Flag Fire resulted in the evacuation of the residents of approximately 200 homes in Pine Lake, as well as the closure of the Hualapai Mountain Resort and the Park. The Flag Fire was first reported Sunday around 2 p.m. The fire originated between the Flag Mine and Wild Cow Campground in the Hualapai Mountains, approximately 11 miles southeast of Kingman. The fire originated between the Flag Mine and Wild Cow Campground in the Hualapai Mountains, approximately 11 miles south/southeast of Kingman, Arizona.
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson declared a county emergency on Monday and he signed an agreement with the Bureau of Land Management, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management and the Incident Commander. The agreement outlines the authority and responsibility of the financial costs; Authority and responsibility for the fire is mostly assigned to the BLM, according to the county.
It’s not clear when the county-owned Hualapai Mountain Park will be able to reopen.
There have been no injuries, and only one building, a shed, has been destroyed.
UPDATE (Wednesday, 8:45 a.m.) Weather forecasts call for a return to dry and hot conditions this week, and fire managers say the weather conditions will lead to an increase in intensity for the Flag fire in the Hualapai Mountains near Kingman.
According to a Wednesday news release, there's still a "great deal of heat" on the west and north side of the fire, and Incident Commander Alan Sinclair says the threat will remain until fire lines are secured.
The fire remained at 1,400 acres with no containment according to the Inciweb incident information website.
Earlier (Tuesday night)
HUALAPAI MOUNTAIN PARK — Firefighters working the Flag Fire in the Hualapai Mountains might have a better chance to quell the flames with a little snow, light rain and more humidity.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, firefighters worked the area overnight. The fire is reported to be more than 1,400 acres as of Tuesday evening and 0% contained. The fire has likely grown beyond the 1,400 acres, but smoky conditions in the area on Tuesday prevented a flyover for an updated assessment, county officials said.
Some areas of the fire saw “a light dusting of snow” on Tuesday, as well as some light rain and cooler temperatures.
Low-laying clouds prevented the BLM helicopter from flying the perimeter to update the acreage of the fire on Tuesday. The fire remains active despite the added moisture, but its “behavior has moderated and firefighters will take advantage of conditions to gain ground on containment,” the BLM announced at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday.
With increased humidity and Tuesday’s weather conditions, firefighters should be able to take “a more direct attack on the fire-building containment lines ahead of warming and drying weather conditions predicted in the coming days.” There are about 275 personnel assigned to the fire as of Tuesday evening.
The Flag Fire started around 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon near Hualapai Mountain Park, 11 miles south of Kingman. cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but investigators do not believe it was caused by any natural occurrences. It originated between the Flag Mine and Wild Cow Campground, according to county officials.
The park and surrounding communities have been evacuated, including about 200 homes in Pine Lake, according to county officials. So far, only one shed has been lost to the fire.
The west side of the fire is nearing communication sites in the Hayden Peak and Potato Patch areas, Mohave County officials reported.
Better visibility Monday afternoon revealed that several trees are still standing, and the fire is burning primarily undergrowth and pine needle beds in some areas.
“Some of the most active areas are in mixed conifer which have a thick dead and down component that has not burned since the 1950s,” said BLM Fire Management Officer Wade Reaves.
A Red Cross Shelter is in place at Palo Christi School, located at 500 Maple Street in Kingman.
A transition of incident command will take place at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, from the Arizona Central West Type 3 Incident Management Team to Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team 1, BLM Arizona Fire said Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.