Update (Monday 2:15)-- The flag fire near the Hualapai Mountains has expanded to 1400 acres. Offers of donations have been made by the Kingman community but firefighters are unable to accept because they already have every thing needed. Instead responders are encouraging donations be made to Cornerstone Mission in Kingman, the local food bank, or cash donations to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.
Update (Monday 11:39)-- The flag fire near the Hualapai Mountains has grown to 1000 acres and Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson has declared a State of Emergency. Johnson says that entrance to Hualapai Mountain Park is restricted until the fire is under control.
The Flag Fire started Sunday afternoon and evacuation of Pine Lake, the park itself and the Hualapai Mountain Lodge have occurred. The Red Cross is handling evacuees at the Palo Christi Elementary School in Kingman but only a few have taken advantage of the shelter, Johnson said.
Authorities said no donations or volunteers are needed at this time.
Multiple fire and air units are on scene. There have been a number of air drops so far as the blaze is being fought.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but initial statements from fire officials indicate it wasn't caused by natural sources, such as a lightning strike.
Johnson also signed the Joint Delegation of Authority Flag Incident document, which will also be signed by leaders of BLM, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, and by the Incident Commander, Central West Zone Incident Management Team. The BLM is the lead agency on the fire, according to Johnson's press release.
Update (Monday, 9:36 a.m.) -- Approximately 200 residents have been evacuated from their homes because of the Flag Fire in the Hualapai Mountains. The fire started Sunday afternoon, resulting in the evacuation of Pine Lake and other nearby communities, in addition to the closure of Hualapai Mountains resort and park.
Fire officials say an expected shift in the weather today could help firefighters combat the blaze. The National Weather Service is predicting cooler temperatures and higher humidity on Monday.
A helicopter is scheduled to do a reconnaissance over the fire area Monday morning and officials say a better assessment of acreage and full situation should be available after that flight.
Multiple fire units are on site. There are multiple fire engines, a lead plane, three large airtankers, three single engine air tankers and several helicopters on scene.
Hualapai Mountain Road is closed at Milepost 10 to everyone except evacuees and first responders.
Earlier:
HUALAPAI MOUNTAINS — The Flag fire in the Hualapai Mountains had grown to 600 acres by Sunday evening, resulting in evacuations of residents in nearby communities.
An emergency evacuation order was in effect for the community of Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park and the surrounding areas for a wildfire near Wild Cow. The area includes the communities of Pine Lake, Pinion Pines, Atherton Acres, as well as the Hualapai Mountain Lodge and two scouting camps.
Red Cross established a shelter for people affected by the evacuation orders at Palo Christi School at 500 Maple St. in Kingman.
The fire was reported around 3 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials believe it originated between the Flag Mine and Wild Cow Campground, about 11 miles southeast of Kingman. It’s not far from the burn scar of the Ridge fire, which occurred in August as a result of a lightning strike. It burned more than 3,000 acres.
Today’s News-Herald editor Brandon Bowers was hiking with his family at Hualapai Mountain Park Sunday afternoon. He said the smoke was heavy and appeared to be moving quickly toward the park thanks to the high winds. He said they were alerted to the fire by loud sirens in the area.
A plume of smoke was visible from northern Lake Havasu City.
Multiple air and ground firefighting resources, including 60 personnel, were deployed to the scene, according to a Bureau of Land Management press release.
Hualapai Mountain Road was closed at DW Ranch Road to Hualapai Mountain Park, and additional closures included Wheeler Wash, Antelope Wash and Cedar Wash at Blake Ranch Road, Flag Mine Road and Borianna Mine Road.
The Kingman area was under a red flag warning and a wind advisory until Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. A red flag warning means critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly, according to NWS.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.