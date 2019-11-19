Lake Havasu City saw falling temperatures and dark clouds on Tuesday afternoon, but managed to stay dry through dusk despite predicted rain and possible thunderstorms in the area.
Meteorologist Jenn Varian, with the National Weather Service Las Vegas Office said there was a little bit of rain and lightning in Northern Mohave County around Kingman on Tuesday morning, but no rain or thunderstorms were reported near Lake Havasu City as of 4:30 p.m.
Varian said the bulk of the storm front was still over Phoenix and Tucson on Tuesday afternoon, but it was expected to head northwest during the evening and overnight.
Inclement weather may still be on the way, as heavy rain and thunderstorms were predicted overnight on Tuesday with a flash flood watch going into effect at 4 p.m. The flood watch will remain active through 4 p.m. today. Varian said the chances of rain today have increased to 100 percent, and the predicted rainfall total has risen by half an inch from Monday to between 1.5 and 2 inches. NWS said today’s storms should be free of thunder and lightning.
Temperatures fell a little more than 10 degrees on Tuesday, with a high temperatures reaching about 70 degrees following three straight days with highs in the low 80s. While the chance for rain will taper off on Thursday, cooler temperatures are expected to persist through the weekend with highs predicted in the mid-60s and low temperatures around 50 degrees.
Winds are also expected to pick up today, reaching 9 to 13 miles per hour with gusts up to 26 mph.
