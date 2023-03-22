Lucky boaters on Lake Havasu and Lake Mohave have been treated to the sight of super-scooper pilots training for the upcoming fire year peak.
About 30 Canadair CL-215T pilots with Bridger Aerospace, a company that provides aerial firefighting technology and solutions as well as fire suppression systems, have spent the past few weeks getting flight training on both Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.
The Canadair CL-215T, sometimes called scoopers or super-scoopers, is a twin-engine high-winged amphibious aircraft designed for aerial firefighting and operations as a water bomber. Each plane captures approximately 1,400 gallons of water per scoop.
“When you see a big yellow and red aircraft landing in the water and then dumping more than 1,000 gallons of water, it’s a pretty cool sight,” said K Mita, Bridger Aerospace director of marketing and communications. “The National Park Service has been really awesome in getting the word out that we’re trying to train. We love to accommodate photos and videos as much as possible, but first and foremost we want to keep everyone safe.”
Lake Mead National Recreation Area Acting Public Affairs Officer Mike Theune said, “Pilots are trained to avoid watercraft, but please be proactive when boating in the middle of the lake this month — Make sure your watercraft are clearly visible and/or stay near the shore.”
Theune said NPS is also reminding the public that peak boating season is also peak fire season.
“We know these aircraft are really interesting and people want to get pictures, but give these planes a lot of space. They’re watching for people, for boats or anything else in the water that could be a hazard to them — or to you.”
Bridger Aerospace pilots have been working out of Kingman Airport, making runs over Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu in order to experience different bodies of water, different winds and other different environmental factors that enhances their training, Theune said. The training is expected to wrap up by the end of next week.
Once the training is completed, the group is ready to operate, Mita said.
“The (fire) season is weather dependent, so we’ll see what Mother Nature throws at us this year,” he said. “We’re always ready for anything, and once we are finished (training), we’re ready to operate and start flying for the US Forest Service and our state contracts. Wherever we’re needed, we’ll be ready. We’re excited, and it’s all thanks to the locals and the towns supporting us and NPS.”
These planes are not uncommon in Southern Nevada and Western Arizona and are really effective in the Southwest’s mountains and grasslands, Theune said. Most recently, the planes were used during the lightning-caused and wind-driven 2019 Bonelli Peak Fire just east of LMNRA, which burned more than 3,600 acres.
“These planes were actually used there out of Lake Mead at both the Overton Arm and the Virgin Basin areas,” he said. “Their turnaround time is incredible — these planes are able to pick up water and then make a turn and drop on the fire then do it over and over again.”
Theune, when he is not the acting PIO for LMNRA, is the regional fire information officer for the NPS, covering six western states and the Pacific Islands.
The best way to help wildland firefighters is to have a wildfire evacuation plan, he said.
“Not only for yourself, but also for your pets and your livestock,” he said. “It’s one of the most heartbreaking things of these incidents that I go to where my primary job is to interact with the public — I ask and they say no. Then we have to figure out something — If you can have those plans ahead of time, then we can focus our efforts on other things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.