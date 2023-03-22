Super Scoopers

A Canadair CL-215T, sometimes called super scoopers, are amphibious aircraft designed for aerial firefighting, shown practicing water bombing as part of training operations taking place on Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu this month.

 Courtesy of the National Park Service

Lucky boaters on Lake Havasu and Lake Mohave have been treated to the sight of super-scooper pilots training for the upcoming fire year peak.

About 30 Canadair CL-215T pilots with Bridger Aerospace, a company that provides aerial firefighting technology and solutions as well as fire suppression systems, have spent the past few weeks getting flight training on both Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.

