After hosting a successful first one, Glitch Barcadium (44 Mulberry Ave) is holding another pinball tournament on Feb. 5 starting at 1 p.m.
According to the business’s Facebook page the tournament is open to all skill levels and anyone over 21 years old.
It will be a double elimination tournament and blind draws are used to decide who plays against who and also what machine you will play on. Participants will play the best of three on their assigned machine.
There are only 20 slots available. Signups can be done in person at Glitch and cost $25. Check in begins at noon the day of competition and those who do not check in by 12:45 lose their slot in the tournament.
Minor’s Diner’s food truck will also be at the event.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
