Let there be light.
The Festival of Lights at the English Village kicked off with the Swim Race Across Bridgewater Channel – an event that went on hiatus last year due to covid-19. Hundreds of residents and visitors watched swimmers make their way across the channel to earn the honor of flipping the switch that turns on the English Village lights.
The honor went to Lake Havasu High senior Aaron Miller, who swims for the Knights and competes with the Stingrays club team. The race started at the docks near the Heat Hotel and finished at the docks by the Dixie Bell.
Miller was one of many locals who competed in the event, but the race had its fair share of visitors. Jeff Curé, 61, was a visitor who found out about the event from a waitress at Barley Brothers Brewery.
“I wasn’t prepared for this at all,” Curé said. “It was the spur of the moment. I thought I’ll give it a ring. I love to swim.”
Curé stayed at the Heat Hotel for the holiday weekend with his girlfriend and her daughter, both of whom were cheering him on at the English Village. Curé said it’s his first time in Havasu and visited the area from San Diego.
Adam Paulson, who is from Los Alamos, New Mexico, was another Thanksgiving vacationer who is in town for the first time. Paulson, 22, decided to compete after finding out about the event last minute. He found out about the swim race 20 minutes before its start time.
“I wish somewhere in my town had a tradition like this,” Paulson said. “It’s just very cool.”
Father and son Jackson and Trevor Begay from Winnemucca, Nevada, didn’t hesitate to participate. Jackson has visited Havasu many times to see his son Taylor while it was Trevor’s first time in the city.
“I’m 51. Why not? “Jackson said when asked why he decided to partake in the event. “Check it off the bucket list.”
“If no one else is going to do it with him, I’ll do it with him,” Trevor said.
For Joey and Jody Martin, it was their first time watching the Festival of Lights in two years. The Martins traveled from Devore, California, a small town north of San Bernardino. Watching the swim race and festival has become a tradition for their family.
“It’s festive. It starts our Christmas off,” Jody said. “We come here to have Thanksgiving with our kids that live here and then we do this to celebrate Christmas. Start it off.”
