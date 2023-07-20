Death Valley is putting a sizzling exclamation point on a record warm summer across the globe as it flirts with some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded. The valley along part of inland California's border with Nevada has long been the hottest place on Earth. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service said Sunday temperatures were expected to reach a high of 128 degrees. Death Valley’s brutal temperatures come amid a blistering stretch of hot weather that has put roughly one-third of Americans under some type of heat advisory, watch or warning. Las Vegas also faces the possibility of reaching an all-time record temperature on Sunday.