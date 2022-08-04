Swept into a wash

A vehicle was reportedly swept into a wash from a roadway in the area of Blake Ranch and Stephan Roads on Wednesday, east of Kingman. The driver’s body was discovered by a passing motorist.

A man is dead this week, after flash flooding reportedly swept his vehicle from a roadway east of Kingman.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, a motorist in the area reportedly saw the victim’s vehicle about 40 feet away from the roadway, in a nearby wash. The area had received heavy rain several hours prior to the discovery, and the vehicle was reported to law enforcement.

