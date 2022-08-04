A man is dead this week, after flash flooding reportedly swept his vehicle from a roadway east of Kingman.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, a motorist in the area reportedly saw the victim’s vehicle about 40 feet away from the roadway, in a nearby wash. The area had received heavy rain several hours prior to the discovery, and the vehicle was reported to law enforcement.
Responding deputies found the vehicle completely submerged in sand when they arrived, the report said, and 64-year-old Kingman resident Steven J. Tucker was found deceased within.
Tucker’s remains were extracted from the vehicle and conveyed to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, monsoon weather has created hazardous flooding throughout Mohave County. Motorists are advised against ever attempting to drive or walk through flooded waters.
