PARKER — The Colorado River Indian Tribes have elected Amelia Flores as their new chairperson. Tribal members went to the polls Saturday and elected Flores as chair, defeating incumbent Dennis Patch and challengers Dwight Lomayesva, Granthum Stevens and Richard Evans.
Flores earned 434 votes, and Patch was second with 274 votes.
Flores has served on the Tribal Council, and she’s also a member of the Parker Unified School District’s governing board and has served as library and archive director for the CRIT Library for more than 20 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in education from Northern Arizona University and a master’s degree in linguistics from the University of Arizona.
The results of the election are unofficial until the Tribal Council canvasses the vote at a special meeting on Dec. 7.
CRIT members also appeared to elect Johnson “J.D.” Fisher, Jaymee Moore, Tommy Drennan and Robert “Bobby” Page to four-year terms on the Tribal Council. Josephine Tahbo was elected to a two-year term.
Tribal members cast ballots via the mail and in person, in an election process that carefully followed health and safety protocols.
