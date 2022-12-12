The holiday spirit isn’t the only thing going around.
Arizona and the rest of the United States is currently experiencing a more active flu season, which officially started on Oct. 2, then normal this winter. According to Mohave County Public Health Director, Dr. Chad Kingsley cases of the flu, RSV and covid are high in Mohave County but it is hard to get an accurate number on total cases.
Kingsley says that a “severe respiratory season has begun” in Mohave County and “may increase.”
According to Kingsley the five-year average for flu cases during October/November/December is 52 cases, which has already been passed in 2022.
As of Dec. 9, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 260 confirmed cases of the flu in Mohave County since the start of the season on Oct. 2.
“This indicates that the flu season is picking up, but there are challenges,” Kingsley said. “Arizona healthcare providers are not required to report individual flu cases to the MCDPH; flu cases reported to MCDPH represent a small portion of the actual number.”
According to the AZHDS 135 cases of influenza or the flu have been reported in Mohave County during the week of Nov. 27, 54 more cases than the previous week. According to Venus Lee, director of marketing and communications for Havasu Regional Medical, the hospital saw over double the amount of flu cases this November than it did in 2021.
Kingsley says cases of another “similar respiratory virus”, RSV, are also up and have stressed county hospitals’ Neo-Natal Intensive Care Units.
The AZDHS has reported 447 cases of RSV in Mohave County since Oct. 2, which Kingsley says is a much higher number than the five-year average of eight.
According to the AZHDS 100 cases of RSV have been reported in Mohave County during the week of Nov. 27, 10 more than the previous week. At HRMC Lee says the hospital has seen less cases of RSV this November than it did the previous year.
Kingsley says when comparing number of covid-19 cases to previous Novembers and Decembers there is an increase in covid-19 infections but “each year is a different scenario.”
“For 2022, the COVID-19 vaccine, with an updated booster, is available, and a larger percentage of the population has had a prior infection. Additionally, many use at-home tests, which are not reported,” Kingsley said. “Because of the decreased severity brought on by fortified immune systems and effective oral treatments, fewer cases are reported”
According to the latest report from Mohave County, 807 cases of covid have been reported since Nov. 2 along with eight deaths. According to the report, Mohave County has now moved into the Medium Transmission category as according to the CDC dashboard. 309 covid cases were reported in the county for the week of Nov. 27 according to AZDHS.
As with most respiratory infections, Kingsley says, the tried and true prevention methods are best to reduce the spread of illness.
“Those methods include washing hands, disinfecting surfaces, appropriately covering sneezes and coughs, limiting contacts, and using effective N95-like masks,” Kingsley said.
(3) comments
Here in America we now know N95, KN95, high quality WELL FITTING masks will protect you from all respiratory viruses. Unfortunately, masks have been so politicized that many people here won’t wear them.
It is this way every year. As winter rolls around so does the flu season. About the only real prevention is to accept vaccination. However, not everyone can take the vaccine so they are at a greater risk of illness. Drink some juice, get some extra rest, go see your Dr. if you feel it is necessary.
I use type UVC light in my heating and cooling ductwork which kills almost all viruses and bacteria that might be in the air in my home. We haven't even had a cold since it was installed a couple of years ago. Cost was about $100.00 and was installed by Catching Air a local heating and cooling contractor.
Good information, Thomas. Thanks.
