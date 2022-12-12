The holiday spirit isn’t the only thing going around.

Arizona and the rest of the United States is currently experiencing a more active flu season, which officially started on Oct. 2, then normal this winter. According to Mohave County Public Health Director, Dr. Chad Kingsley cases of the flu, RSV and covid are high in Mohave County but it is hard to get an accurate number on total cases.

Mohave Crone

Here in America we now know N95, KN95, high quality WELL FITTING masks will protect you from all respiratory viruses. Unfortunately, masks have been so politicized that many people here won’t wear them.

Thomas Garven

It is this way every year. As winter rolls around so does the flu season. About the only real prevention is to accept vaccination. However, not everyone can take the vaccine so they are at a greater risk of illness. Drink some juice, get some extra rest, go see your Dr. if you feel it is necessary.

I use type UVC light in my heating and cooling ductwork which kills almost all viruses and bacteria that might be in the air in my home. We haven't even had a cold since it was installed a couple of years ago. Cost was about $100.00 and was installed by Catching Air a local heating and cooling contractor.

David Phelan

Good information, Thomas. Thanks.

