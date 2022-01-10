By the end of the first day of the 2022 State Legislative Session, Republicans have already introduced about 10 election-related bills – and more may will be on the way as the session starts to pick up steam.
District 5 legislators Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) and Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) have introduced companion bills in the House and Senate that would create mandatory fraud countermeasures for all ballots in the state. The anti-counterfeit measures would be similar to ones used for U.S. Currency – such a watermarks, holographic foil, secure variable digital infill, security inks, and more. The bill also requires the legislature to help cover the cost of the more expensive paper for the ballots. If passed, the law would apply to the 2022 general election, and all elections in 2024 and later. The ballot fraud prevention bill was introduced as SB1120 in the Senate, and HB2041 in the House of Representatives.
SB1120 received its first reading in the Senate on Monday and was assigned to the government and appropriations committees.
A similar bill was passed during the budget reconciliation process during the 2021 session, but the Arizona Supreme Court ultimately struck down the bill and many others after ruling that the process used to pass the bill violated the state’s single subject law.
Borrelli has also introduced SB1119, which requires any digital images of ballots be made available to the public in an online format, searchable by precinct, without any alteration of the images. The bill would also declare the digital images of ballots are public record. Another part of the bill requires electronic data and electronic or digital images of ballots be protected from physical and electronic alteration and destruction. Biasiucci is one of five co-sponsor’s of the bill in the senate. Rep. Mark Finchem (R-District 11) introduced an identical companion bill in the House, called HB2023, which has a total of 10 co-sponsors including Borrelli.
SB1119 also received its first reading in the Senate on Monday and was assigned to the government committee.
Sen. Rogers
Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-D6) has also introduced a total of four election related bills into the senate so far in 2022, including SB1028 which is closely related to Borrelli and Biasiucci’s ballot anti-fraud bill.
Rogers has also introduced SB1027, which would establish a Bureau of Election in the Governor’s Office that would have the power to investigate allegations of fraud in any state, county, or local government election. It would also give $5 million from the general fund as seed money for the new bureau. The bill got its first reading in the senate Monday, and was assigned to the government and appropriations committees.
Rogers’ SB1043 would declare both primary election day and general election day as enumerated state holidays that would give government employees the day off and allow citizens more latitude to miss work for the purpose of voting.
Rogers final bill – SB1058 – would make it illegal to allow voters to receive ballots and vote from a vehicle, or to use any ballot drop box except those inside a polling place, voting center, county recorder’s office, or county elections department office. It also stipulates that drop boxes must be monitored by trained election workers. It received its first reading on Monday and was assigned to the government committee.
Sen. Townsend
Sen. Kelly Townsend (R-D16) has also introduced a pair of election-related bills so far.
The first, SB1054, would require a detailed review of election equipment security for counties with a population greater than 500,000 (Maricopa and Pima counties). The reports would be conducted every two years, starting in 2022, and be submitted no later than Aug. 1 following a general election.
Townsend also introduced SB1056, which stipulates that any misplaced ballots not included in the initial tally at a polling place or counting center are invalid and shall not be counted. The bill also states that the person who misplaced the ballot is guilty of a class 2 misdemeanor, and it empowers the voter to file action for damages against the governmental body administering the election for the loss of the right to vote – if their ballot was misplaced.
Both of Townsend’s election bills had their first reading on Monday, and both were assigned to the government committee.
Other election bills
Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita (R-D23) introduced SB1008 which would expand the margin of victory needed to avoid an automatic recount in most cases. The bill states any election with a margin within one half of one percent will trigger an automatic recount. Currently the threshold is one tenth of one percent. The bill had its first reading in the senate on Monday and was assigned to the government committee.
Rep. David Cook’s (R-D8) HB2071 targets early voting deadlines. The bill would require that early ballots be postmarked on or before the sixth day before election day, and requires that the county must receive the ballot no later than five days after election day in order for it to count.
Rep. Walter Blackman (R-D6) has introduced HB2059 which would bar counties from using any unmonitored ballot drop boxes to receive early votes. The bill would also make it illegal to electioneer within 75 feet of a ballot drop box – which matches the law against electioneering within 75 feet of a polling place. Blackman’s bill would also reclassify several election-related crimes, such as electioneering too close to a polling place (or drop box) or hindering the ability of others to vote, from a class two misdemeanor to a class six felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.