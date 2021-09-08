The second annual Havasu Restaurant Week is just over a week away and this year the focus is on highlighting local restaurant’s menus rather than driving foot traffic to them.
For ten days, from Sept. 17 to Sept. 26, 16 Lake Havasu City restaurants including Mudshark Public House, College Street and Montana Steak House will be offering an appetizer, an entrée and a desert for either $35 or $45.
For example at the Public House a couple will be able to enjoy two craft beers, macaroni and cheese with pulled pork, a scorpion steak salad and a Luau Pizza all for $35.
Last year when the covid-19 pandemic was hurting restaurants around not just the state but the country Ex-President of the Lake Havasu Hospitality Association Matt Brewster said one of the goals of the Havasu restaurant week was to help bring customers to the eateries.
“Last year there was more of an urgent need for an event like this,” Brewster said. “This year the goal is to reveal more restaurant options to people in town.”
General Managers at both Mudshark Public House and College Street said while business slowed down in 2020, 2021 has been back to business as usual for them.
“It kinda seems like in general this town is in its own little bubble,” Public House General Manager Tyrel Jackson said. “Once the mask mandate was lifted people started coming back.”
Stephanie Martin, general manager at College Street, echoed Jackson’s statements that business is back to normal after covid.
“We are just really excited to be a part of restaurant week and to get everyone in to see what we have to offer,” Martin said.
For further information on Havasu Restaurant Week visit lakehavasuhospitality.com.
