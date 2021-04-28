Lake Havasu City’s public works department will begin asphalt sealing a number of cul-de-sacs beginning Monday, May 3, as part of the annual pavement preservation program.
This project consists of placing approximately 42,750 square yards of material on various cul-de-sacs throughout the city and on Lake Havasu Avenue from just south of Swanson Avenue to just north of Mesquite Avenue Sealing on Lake Havasu Ave will be performed at night to minimize interruptions to businesses and drivers.
Residents and businesses located along streets being resurfaced will receive a notice in advance of the construction and again 24 hours prior to the work, the city said. The city is asking residents to avoid parking on the streets and to remove all vehicles during the time that they are scheduled to be sealed, and avoid releasing water into the street during the scheduled time.
