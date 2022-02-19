The U.S. Treasury Department awarded $41.5 million in federal aid to Mohave County last year, under the American Rescue Plan Act. Now county residents have a new tool to find out how that money is being spent.
The funding was expected to arrive in two installments, the second of which will be awarded to Mohave County later this year. That funding was divided evenly among each of the county’s five supervisory districts in 2021, with each member of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors proposing and implementing projects to aid in water infrastructure, health, broadband service and other items to the benefit of county residents. Those projects are now available for residents to view on the county’s website, under the new ARPA County Projects Dashboard.
The idea for the dashboard was submitted to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at the board’s Feb. 7 meeting. The dashboard provides specific links and information to the public, including documents and videos that users can view to see how American Rescue Plan Act funding is being spent.
In Lake Havasu City
Lake Havasu City is shared by the county’s Third and Fifth supervisory districts. Southern Havasu is represented by Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, while Northern Havasu is represented by Supervisor Ron Gould. Each of Havasu’s county supervisors has proposed wildly different uses for their shares of the $41.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The Horizon Six Development District has long sought improvements to its ailing water system, with inoperable water pumps, possible asbestos insulation, five inoperable pressure-release valves and five fire hydrants which no were no longer functioning as of last year. In September, the district faced millions of dollars in repairs, with residents expected to receive an increase to their respective water rates if a solution was not found.
In August, Johnson proposed the use of $2.75 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to repair and possibly replace the community’s water system. That proposal was approved in September, and those repairs are expected to extend the life of the district’s water system by as long as 100 years, according to county records. A solicitation prior to a contract for the system’s waterline replacements is expected as early as this summer.
Of Johnson’s share of the funding, about $5.25 million remained for future projects in Mohave County’s Third district.
Gould, however, took a much different approach to his use of the funding earlier this month. At the board’s Feb. 7 meeting, the county’s governing board approved a plan by Gould to redistribute his share of the funding to county taxpayers within Gould’s district.
Residents of Mohave County’s fifth district will soon be able to apply for stimulus checks from the county, amounting to $165 per member of each household. About 28,000 applications for that stimulus are expected to be mailed to District 5 residents within the next month, with additional applications to be made available at county offices.
The application process remained pending as of last week, however, as Gould worked with county officials to negotiate details of that process - including issues of how to prevent possible abuse of the program.
Last week, Gould argued that the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic harmed Americans, as well as residents of his district, such that direct payments to those residents seemed like a use most fair for his constituents.
“The federal government didn’t create this money out of thin air when they sent it out to the states and counties,” Gould said last week. “The least I can do is return it to the people it was taken from.”
Eastern Mohave County
Mohave County’s First and Fourth supervisory districts share the city of Kingman, represented by County Supervisors Travis Lingenfelter and Jean Bishop. Both have sought to address infrastructure and social service needs within their districts, which contain much of rural Mohave County beyond the Kingman area.
Lingenfelter’s district includes the northeastern area of Kingman, as well as nearly all of western Mohave County, to Colorado City and the Utah-Arizona border.
As of this week, Lingenfelter has submitted three American Rescue Plan Act funding projects for his district, including a $4 million internet infrastructure project for the Kingman area. According to statements by Lingenfelter last year, that project could provide broadband internet speeds as high as 10 gigabits per second to Kingman-area residents who have long had poor internet access, or no internet access at all. The contract for that project was awarded in December to Nebraska-based Allo Communications, with construction expected to commence in April.
The county’s governing board in January approved Lingenfelter’s second project proposal, which would use as much as $2.5 million in funding to construct a new water well in the Centennial Park Domestic Water District, which lies about three miles south of Colorado City. The well would provide a water supply that meets long-term growth and water quality for the Colorado City area, according to Lingenfelter’s proposal.
Lingenfelter’s least expensive, yet arguably most ambitious project, was approved at a meeting of the county’s board last week. That project would use $32,500 in ARPA funding to facilitate a Rapid Assessment and Response (RARE) assessment for Colorado City and its surrounding communities.
The assessment is expected to gauge social service and community health needs for area residents, addressing possible shortfalls that have plagued Colorado City residents since the leadership of Warren Jeffs over the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. According to local nonprofit officials, activities of the church - which ultimately led to the arrest and incarceration of Jeffs and several of his alleged accomplices more than 15 years ago - have left mental and physical health needs among residents that have long remained untreated.
Mohave County health officials will partner with Care1st Arizona, the Short Creek Health Clinic and Cherish Families of Utah and Arizona in the assessment, which will rely on guidance from local Colorado City residents and officials.
Western Kingman and the Hualapais
Thus far, Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop has allocated her share of ARPA funding toward water infrastructure projects in rural Golden Valley and in Northern Kingman; as well as a mobile healthcare vehicle to provide treatment, education and vaccinations to Mohave County residents who otherwise may not be able to travel for medical care.
Bishop’s three projects were each approved at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ Aug. 16 meeting in Kingman.
In Golden Valley, Bishop allocated a sum of no more than $750,912 to construct a new well to meet the area’s water needs and provide redundancy, should the area’s water system fail. The new well would possibly prevent a scenario such as what took place in the Golden Valley area in May, with a water system failure that ultimately required the emergency acquisition of thousands of gallons of bottled water to serve area residents.
Elsewhere, Bishop proposed the $1.375 million purchase of a mobile health unit to serve rural county residents. The unit would provide preventative medical screenings, health education and referrals to social services for distant or isolated residents. The purchase of that vehicle was finalized Dec. 1, and is expected to arrive in Mohave County in November.
An additional $2 million in funding for Bishop’s district will be used to construct a sewer system expansion in the New Butler/Kingman area, providing for more than 200 parcels of property once built. The project will require an intergovernmental partnership with the City of Kingman, with a program to incentivize adjacent properties to connect to the system.
Design for the new system is expected to reach completion in August.
Bullhead City
Mohave County’s Second supervisory district is home to Bullhead City, and Supervisor Hildy Angius.
Angius was among the first supervisors to propose projects under the federal funding awarded last year, starting with a $1 million project to acquire and renovate a Bullhead City property for use as transitional housing for women who have completed drug treatment, through a funding agreement with WestCare of Arizona.
Another $650,000 will be allocated under a plan by Angius to complete a pavilion for performing arts at Gary Keith Memorial Park. The purchase order for the construction was completed last week.
Also in the Bullhead City Area, a $286,000 project by Angius was approved to complete waterline rehabilitation at Davis Camp Park. Construction is expected to conclude this fall, according to county records. An additional $1.865 million was also approved for use at Davis Camp, to build new ramadas, picnic tables, grills, a new boating dock and other amenities at the popular county facility. As of this week, completion dates for many of those projects remained to be determined.
Angius will also pursue a $150,000 use of ARPA funds for renovations and repairs for the Alano Club of Bullhead City, which serves alcohol and substance abuse treatment recipients.
In January, the board of supervisors approved yet another project for the county’s Second district, with a $100,000 expense to improve facilities and spaces at the Colorado River BMX track, which lies on BLM-leased land in Bullhead City.
More information
Mohave County residents can keep track of pending and upcoming uses of American Rescue Plan Act funding by Mohave County supervisors by visiting mohave.gov, and clicking the “ARPA Projects Dashboard” on the first page of the county’s website.
