Fontes warns Mohave County as officials draft plan for 2024 hand-count

Mohave County officials will draft a possible plan to hand-count next year’s elections. But whether that plan will gain traction remains to be seen.
On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli issued a proposal to reduce Mohave County's reliance on electronic voting systems, in favor of hand-counted ballots in the 2024 election. Meanwhile, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes this week warned the Mohave County Board of Supervisors that such a course of action may place the county in legal jeopardy. A hand-count could be an expensive proposition for county officials, however, as Borrelli's proposal comes as the county's governing board enters this year's budgetary session with a $4 million deficit, and an $18.5 million deficit predicted for next year.
Borrelli addressed the Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week alongside Flagstaff Sen. Wendy Rogers to promote Senate Concurrent Resolution 1037, which was passed earlier this year in Phoenix. The resolution - Which is not legally binding - recommends that local governments shun the use of voting machines as a primary means of counting and tabulating future elections.
Hand-count unlikely, says Dist. 4 supervisor
Supervisors voted 4-1 in favor of directing county elections staff to draft a possible plan to hand-count next year’s elections. But District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop, who opposed the resolution, says that a hand-count may be unlikely to happen.
“Using county staff and resources to come up with a study for a hand-count that we’re not going to do anyway seems like a waste of resources,” Bishop said on Wednesday. “Machines are more reliable.”
The county may be responsible for hiring, training and ultimately paying hand-counters to aid in future elections, should the county end its use of voting machines. And according to Bishop, it may be a change the county can ill afford.
“We are $4 million in the red,” Bishop said. “We can’t afford it. But Sonny Borrelli is the big force behind this resolution. This is his home district and he’s very popular here. If he can’t get it done here, he can’t get it done anywhere.”
Even if the county is willing, it may not be able
“We can’t find enough people to sit as poll workers as it is, let alone to spend two months after the election counting ballots,” Bishop said on Wednesday.
And after the general election has ended, Mohave County won’t have the luxury of two months to hand-count its ballots. Under Arizona statute, counties are required to canvass the results of each general election within 20 days of election day. If a hand-count were applied to the 2024 election, workers would be hard pressed to meet that deadline, according to county officials. And failure to do so could prompt possible legal action against Mohave County by the Arizona Secretary of State. If that deadline were not met, Mohave County votes may also be omitted from statewide totals, overall.
“Even without the county’s debt, I don’t believe a hand-count could be done in the time period we have to count, verify and certify the election,” said Mohave County District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson this week. “Mohave County votes would not be counted in the election if that happened.”
A warning from the Secretary of State
Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes issued a statement Wednesday, warning that a possible decision by Mohave County in favor of adopting a hand-count of the 2024 elections may be in violation of state law.
“I am concerned that any plan to initiate a full hand count of ballots for a future election would put these officials in serious legal jeopardy, including possible criminal liability, for violations of state law,” Fontes said. “I urge any county official to consider the negative consequences to election systems, voters and taxpayers that would result from the introduction of election procedures that will increase the risk of error and have no legal basis or proof of concept.”
Fontes issued a letter to the county’s governing board, noting three areas of concern toward any decision that may lead to hand-counting of ballots in next year’s election.
The first of those concerns was in reference to the Help America Vote Act of 2002, which requires a state plan and certification of compliance with applicable laws and requirements. The voting systems adopted by the state of Arizona are approved for use under HAVA, allowing for expediency and accuracy in Arizona statewide elections.
Fontes also argued that even prior to the Help America Vote Act, Arizona has maintained secure and efficient vote tabulation under state statute as well as the Arizona Election Procedures Manual, which was bolstered by federal requirements and funding. Those requirements, Fontes said, ensure that Arizona elections are fair and accurate.
“State law requires pre- and post-election logic and accuracy testing of election equipment, and provides for post-election hand count audits,” Fontes said. “State law and the Election Procedures Manual provide for many different layers of security to ensure no single point of breakdown will lead to a systemwide failure.”
According to Fontes, a hand-count would only increase the potential element of human error - Hindering both the election security and reliability that SCR 1037 may hope to achieve.
“A full hand count,” Fontes also said, “raises many logistical as well as legal concerns. For the 2022 Primary Election, almost 50,000 Mohave County voters cast their ballots. For the 2022 General Election, that number rose to 82,758 ballots cast. An even higher turnout is likely in the 2024 elections … Even assuming correct and final results, state law does not allow county boards, which are specifically granted limited authority to canvass election results, to unilaterally substitute a hand count for certified and tested electronic tabulated equipment.”
Fontes says that hand-counting ballots may create additional security and ballot chain-of-custody concerns that would threaten Mohave County’s ability to render a canvass of its election results within 20 days of the election, as required by state law.
Exploring the possibility
Although the Mohave County Board of Supervisors has yet to debate or render a decision on whether hand-counting may happen in next year’s elections, it was a possibility that supervisors were willing to entertain this week.
“I think we need to do some kind of report, of exactly what it would take,” said District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius this week. “If we took some time and did some kind of report on how much manpower (the elections department) would need … Realistically, we could present it to the public and say, ‘If this is what you want, this is what it’s going to take’. We’ll know once and for all where we stand. Because right now it looks like things are going to keep going as they’re going, and nothing will ever change. People will stop voting, and we want to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
According to Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert, however, a hand-count would be no easy feat.
“There was an average of 21 races on the general election ballot of 2020,” Tempert said at Monday’s meeting. “They’ve all gotta be done, and they’ve all gotta be done correctly.”
Tempert posed that his department could sample ballots from Mohave County’s previous two elections, and tally them by hand to explore the feasibility of a county-wide hand-count in 2024.
But in Tempert’s two decades as the county’s elections director, he has never had issue with electronic voting machines.
“I’ve gone all these years, and I’ve never been off a penny on any of the testing I’ve ever done,” Tempert said.
The argument for hand-counting ballots
Borrelli addressed the Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week in favor of Senate Concurrent Resolution 1037, and the argument against electronic voting in Arizona counties. According to Borrelli, the issue is one of national security.
Unless all parts of voting machines used in Arizona are made in the U.S., and source codes for such equipment are submitted to the state’s Auditor General, the resolution says counties should rely on other means of counting and tabulating ballots in future elections.
“If we cannot have free and fair elections, we are in trouble,” Borrelli said. “If these machines are vulnerable to hacking - even a wireless (machine) - we want to make sure that nobody’s updating things remotely.”
Borrelli remarked on an effort last year by Cochise County Supervisors to hand-count ballots in the 2022 election. That effort prompted a lawsuit by then-Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, which Borrelli appeared to indicate was an intentional effort to delay that count until the state’s canvassing deadline of Nov. 26.
“You all remember that date? Because you were threatened with a felony if you didn’t certify your election results on that deadline,” Borrelli said, referring to Mohave County’s own reluctance to canvass the 2022 general election. That reluctance was born of protest to perceived mishandling of the election by Maricopa County officials that year.
Earlier this year, Borrelli sought to challenge the widespread use of voting machines in Arizona counties when he submitted SB 1074 - a bill that included the same admonishments against electronic voting machine use as SCR 1037, but would have been legally binding. That bill was ultimately vetoed by Gov. Katie Hobbs in April.
“I bet you, you’re gonna get sued,” Borrelli said later in his testimony. “If they want to sue, fine. Bring it on. I’ve got an army behind me and I’m ready to fight.”
Borrelli's final term in the Arizona Senate is set to end in 2024. Earlier this year, Borrelli indicated that he may run for a seat on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in a future election.
