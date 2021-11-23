With the Thanksgiving holiday less than two days away, more than 20 volunteers at the Havasu Community Health Foundation’s food bank rushed to greet a line of cars that stretched onto Kiowa Boulevard.
According to Food Bank manager Colleen Mattinson, there are always more visitors as winter settles over Lake Havasu City. The facility often receives as many as 50 cars per day for curbside pickup, and serves more than 700 families in need of food assistance per month. And throughout any given year, Mattinson says the need is greater — and Havasu residents more generous in their donations — throughout the Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
Mattinson says her volunteers make it all possible.
Tuesday was the last day this week for food bank recipients to receive food items before the Thanksgiving holiday, and volunteers greeted the demand. Some, like Keri Foley, were grateful for the opportunity to help.
“We serve food with a side of compassion,” Foley said. “If it weren’t for this place, I don’t know where I’d be. Havasu has a greater sense of community than a lot of places. To see people lining up to donate food … times have been hard for everyone this year, but it’s such a good feeling.”
According to Mattinson, the food bank’s volunteers often make themselves available even outside of the facility’s normal hours.
“When we need extra help, everyone shows up,” Mattinson said. “We have volunteers every holiday, and even in the middle of the night if I need someone to go out and pick up donations. If it’s rainy, they’re willing to work in the rain. If it’s windy, they’re in the wind. They deserve so much recognition for what they do.”
The coronavirus pandemic changed the way volunteers operated this year, Mattinson said, but that hasn’t stopped them. The food bank now offers curbside and drive-through service to donors and recipients, while volunteers provide the food to meet their respective needs.
“Volunteers come in, they donate their gasoline, the wear-and-tear on their vehicles and their time,” Mattinson said. “They’re amazing people, and they’re extra busy now because we’re getting ready for Thanksgiving. This is a busy time of year, and my volunteers are working twice as much time for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and for our toy drive.”
But according to Mattinson, no small amount of credit also goes to the Havasu community, and its willingness to provide for those in need this season.
“Our community has been so amazing,” Mattinson said. “We didn’t think there would be enough turkeys for 150 families this year, but now we’re not worried about running out before the holiday.”
On Wednesday, the food bank will send volunteers to deliver donations to those who couldn’t pick their food items up this week at the food bank. The food bank will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Next week, food bank volunteers are expected to begin taking donations in advance of the Christmas holiday.
Patrons of the food bank can pick up food vouchers for Christmas meals starting Monday, at the food bank’s 1980 Kiowa Blvd. location.
Havasu residents can donate food items to the food bank by delivering those items in person from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on all weekdays except Wednesday.
