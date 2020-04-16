At a time when many Lake Havasu City families need help putting food on their tables, the Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank has shifted into high gear.
Satisfied that the growing need is being met, bank manager Colleen Mattinson said the work still has its persistent challenges. Increased demand and food scarcities require careful management of the food bank’s resources.
“We have 107 new families we’re helping in addition to the 600 we already had,” Mattinson said. “At the beginning of the month, we were signing up about 10 new families every day. Now it has slowed down to about three a day.”
Due to the need for physical distance, food bank clients remain in their cars when they pick up their grocery allotments.
“The drive-through service is working well. It is so efficient,” Mattinson said. “We’re also doing really well with Van Go. It’s our Wednesday delivery service for people – especially the elderly – who can’t get to the food bank and have no one to pick up their food for them.”
Supply chain issues are a pandemic-related problem that is new to the food bank.
“It’s getting a little better, but there for a while we didn’t have enough bread and fresh produce. I think at one point we actually ran out of bread, but now the supply has been restored,” she said. “And we always run low on pasta.”
Residents’ generosity is what keeps the food bank on an even keel, Mattinson said. Donations of cash and nonperishable foods are key to staying afloat.
“We’re being very supported by the community. It is critical for us, especially now with the increased demand. We are so appreciative. I was able to place a $4,000 order with St. Mary’s that should be here Friday,” she said, referring to St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance in Phoenix that sells nonperishables at a greatly reduced rate.
As for that $4,000 order, the amount is nearly double what the food bank normally spends for a three-week supply of food. Increased demand may strain resources, but Mattinson said she is not worried that the food will run out.
“As long as the donations come in, we’ll be fine. I always say this is God’s food bank, so I just don’t worry about it. Besides, I have enough other things to think about. He will handle it.”
As an example, she pointed to her corps of 50 volunteers.
“If I lose two volunteers, two new ones show up the next day. It just keeps happening like that. Amazing. This community is amazing,” Mattinson said.
The Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank is at 1980 Kiowa Blvd. It is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Donations are accepted during those hours. For details, call Mattinson at 928-264-1177 or email her at colleenhchf@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.