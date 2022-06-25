With the concurrent rises in gas, food and rent prices affecting residents of Lake Havasu City, the Havasu Community Health Foundation’s Food Bank has noticed a change in their food supply. Over the last month, the demand for food assistance from the local community has increased compared to rates from this time last year.
HCHF’s Executive Director Linda Seaver says that 545 households were served in June 2021. That number has risen by over 200 for the majority of this month.
As of Thursday, 779 households have been served by the food bank since the beginning of this month. Seaver notes that there are five more days left of service for the month of June so this number is expected to increase.
HCHF’s Food Bank Manager Colleen Mattinson adds that the number of households does not include the amount of individuals she has served during the month of June.
“The high cost of food and gas is financially crippling many families and causing an increase in demand for food aid,” Seaver said. “We are happy to be the source that they go to for help.”
The facility has not only seen an increase in the amount of clients they serve, but also are experiencing a decrease in food donations from their primary source, St. Mary’s Food Bank. Seaver writes an annual grant in order to receive food donations through the program offered by the St. Mary’s nonprofit organization. Feeding America, another nonprofit organization that focuses of combating hunger in the United States, partners with St. Mary’s to sponsor their supply of food.
“In the past, our delivery from our main distributor was between 5,000 to 6,000 pounds [over the course of a year]. Currently, our delivery is between 2,000 to 3,000 pounds,” Seaver explained. “Our delivery service is twice a week and that alone is not meeting the needs to assist our local residents in need.”
A recent Facebook post that was created and shared by a food bank volunteer sparked a community willingness to provide. The online post from June 21, which showcased near-empty shelves, led to several donations to be made to the food bank. Although the post was not pre-approved by HCHF’s marketing team, Seaver says that she understands why it was shared.
“That can come back and bite you when people have given you thousands of dollars,” Seaver added. “They don’t realize that $10,000 worth of food will last us maybe two or three weeks, that’s it.”
Mattinson shows gratitude to the community members and organizations that came together to provide donations to the food bank. She recounts receiving food as well as monetary donations over the course of two days after the Facebook post was shared.
“I am very appreciative and grateful for the tons of people over the last two days,” Mattinson said. “The food drives, the food bins, the churches and the businesses have been fabulous and as always, my volunteers.”
Those wanting to collect food can be given a bin for their establishment. Mattinson said that individuals can also take a bin if they are not a part of a business.
“We can drop off bins and we can pick the bins up for them,” Mattinson added.
The food bank is currently set up as a drive-thru so those seeking food can remain in their cars. Due to the restrictions that followed covid, the idea for adding a drive-thru to the food bank was implemented and well-received by the public. Mattinson gives the clients welcome packets and asks for a shopping list of items they may or may not want. The volunteers then shop inside of the facility and package up the food for each household or individual.
“We’re seeing people who would never go to the food bank,” Mattinson said. “They’re actually so happy that we’re a drive-thru because they said they would never come in here.”
Although the food bank has to abide by income regulations put in place by St. Mary’s, Mattinson and Seaver both agree that they would not let a person or family leave from their facility without giving them food.
“You may not become a food bank member and you may not get the card, but you will never leave without food,” Mattinson continued. “Nobody will ever leave without food.”
On Wednesdays, the food bank is closed and Mattinson partakes in their delivery service. She currently serves around 60 people a month who classify as a senior without transportation or as disabled.
“I call them the day before and ask them what they want and do not want,” Mattinson said. “I’ll walk through the [food bank] and tell them what I have.”
In addition to food, those who are homeless can also receive bags that include three rolls of toilet paper and other toiletries. Mattinson has a volunteer who will donate handmade blankets to go inside of each bag.
“We try to have a little bit for everybody,” Mattinson said. “If a non-homeless client comes through and needs toilet paper, we’ll give them some also.”
With the incoming food not satisfying the increased need from the community, Seaver has been seeking more help from the community since opening the food bank almost four years ago.
“I think we’re on the tip of something,” Seaver said. “We have to really be cautious and we have to turn to the community and say, ‘We want to keep this going but we’re going to need help.’”
Seaver states that food donations to the facility are down by 3.61 percent compared to last year’s numbers for June.
“Food distribution is up by .96 percent,” Seaver continued. “Food that we needed to purchase from donor dollars is up by 159.75 percent from this time last year.”
Mattinson has also noticed an increase in the amount of residents who are now living in their car or in a hotel. As of June 16th, she has received 19 new applicants for the food bank program.
“We do have a lot of people in Lake Havasu who go to bed hungry,” Seaver said. “The worst thing that would happen is we have to turn a family away.”
A list of regular food bank items that are needed include: canned meat, canned fruits, canned vegetables, canned beans, canned chili, canned tomatoes, pastas, pasta sauces, soups, crackers, peanut butter, cereal, milk, eggs and lunchmeat. Households and individuals can pick up a box of food once a month but can pick up bread and produce on a daily basis.
The food bank is open to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Food donations are accepted at the food bank on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The first Tuesday of each month is reserved for senior shopping.
HCHF’s Food Bank is located at 1980 N Kiowa Blvd.
