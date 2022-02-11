Got any extra canned food in your pantry? Cub Scouts with Lake Havasu City’s Pack 992 will be outside Walmart Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to collect canned food and non-perishable food items to donate to the Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank.
More from site
WASHINGTON – Arizona Democratic Party Chair Raquel Terán concedes that Democrats d…
Girl Scout cookie season has returned to Lake Havasu City, and the organization is…
One of the Southwest’s biggest off-road racing promoters has set its sights on Lak…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.