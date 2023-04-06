A local restaurateur’s plans to create a small food truck court on Swanson Avenue near the entrance to Rotary Park has received the permit it needs to move forward, and could be open for business as quickly as this summer.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-2 Wednesday to award the conditional use permit sought by Rebel BBQ owner Rudy Candito for his 0.34 acre property at 201 Swanson Ave. The permit allows four food trucks to operate on the property, in addition to the construction of a 15-by-20 foot shade structure and an 18-by-40 building. The building, described by Candito as a metal structure with a country feel, will include restrooms, a bar, and a permanent space for Rebel BBQ’s second location in town.
“We are going to make this look pretty nice,” Candito said. “I think this is going to be a nice addition to that area.”
The conditional use permit included a total of nine conditions that pertain to a variety of aspects of the development from requiring trash receptacles be placed within 15 feet of each food truck, to requiring the parking lot be striped to match the parking-in-common configuration of the surrounding lots, and that no food trucks shall be placed on the property until the certificate of occupancy for the 18-by-40 building is obtained. One of the conditions also requires the Planning Commission to reevaluate the permit in one year to gauge the impact of the use on the neighborhood and determine if any of the conditions should be modified.
Commissioners Tiffany Wilson and David Diaz both voted against awarding the permit.
Candito told the commission that each of the food trucks will have their own utility hook ups in place. Although he doesn’t know yet which food trucks will operate on the property, he said the idea is to have them lease the space on a monthly basis with the idea that they will be located in that area for the entire time.
“I would like to get the food trucks that I want in there and pretty much go on monthly contracts where they are there all the time,” Candito said. “So when people get used to a certain food item that they want to go get, they know it is going to be there all the time.”
Candito explained that Rebel BBQ will operate out of part of the building, but they will still be cooking and preparing the food at its current restaurant at 25 N. Acoma Blvd. that would be delivered to the Swanson Avenue location on restaurant row.
All of the food trucks and structures will be within the 100-by-50 foot buildable area on the property, while the rest of the lot along Swanson will include landscaping and 15 parking spaces that meet the parking-in-common requirements laid out for that area.
Before voting against awarding the conditional use permit, Diaz and Wilson both expressed concerns about whether creating a permanent location for a food truck is fair to traditional brick and mortar restaurants in the city.
“My concern is that we are opening up a can of worms throughout the city that somebody can go and buy a mobile food vendor truck and save themselves a substantial cost on a brick and mortar location,” Wilson said. “Those go through much more heavy regulation and cost. So what is to say that somebody doesn’t look at land throughout the town and decide they can buy a food truck and do the same thing?”
Diaz said although the proposal is not an RV park, it is similar in that the mobile units will be set up on the property for extended periods of time – if not permanently.
“It seems like they are getting the advantages of everything without having to build a permanent structure,” Diaz said. “So are we getting all of the fees that a normal restaurant would have to pay if they were to build four little restaurants there?”
But Commissioner Jim Harris pointed out that there is going to be a permanent building on the property, even if it may be smaller in scope than some other restaurants in the area.
“I think what we are here today to approve, other than the basics of making sure everything meets the code, is the concept,” Harris said. “It is just a different concept for a restaurant. There is going to be brick and mortar on the site, and the applicant has already said he plans on having the trucks there permanently. It is just a little bit different concept for a restaurant. That is the way that I see it.”
Planning Division Manager Luke Morris told the commission that food trucks have regulations that require certification from the Mohave County Health Department, they must obtain a city business license, and they need to have a commissary where they clean and take care of the vehicle. Morris said it will be up to the vendors and property owner to make sure they meet all of the health codes and business licensing requirements.
Now that the conditional use permit has been granted, the next step will be to finalize the designs for the space then go through the design review process with Havasu staff. Candito said he hopes to be able to begin construction sometime in June if everything goes smoothly, and could be open as early as mid-summer.
