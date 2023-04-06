Food truck court

This 3D rendering shows a ground-level view of the proposed food court at 201 Swanson Avenue that would house a second location for Rebel BBQ, four food trucks, a bar, and restrooms along with shade.

 Rendering by Sellberg Associates

A local restaurateur’s plans to create a small food truck court on Swanson Avenue near the entrance to Rotary Park has received the permit it needs to move forward, and could be open for business as quickly as this summer.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-2 Wednesday to award the conditional use permit sought by Rebel BBQ owner Rudy Candito for his 0.34 acre property at 201 Swanson Ave. The permit allows four food trucks to operate on the property, in addition to the construction of a 15-by-20 foot shade structure and an 18-by-40 building. The building, described by Candito as a metal structure with a country feel, will include restrooms, a bar, and a permanent space for Rebel BBQ’s second location in town.

