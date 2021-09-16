The Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education & Leadership is planning a Food Truck Festival at Querio Park at the corner of Querio Dr. and McCulloch Blvd. on Saturday, Nov 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The free event features food vendors, a beer garden, children’s activities, games, and music by DJ Azteca.
Proceeds help the foundation continue its mission of training business leaders in Lake Havasu City.
For information about participating in the festival or becoming a sponsor, call Stephanie Martin at 928-706-5039 or visit www.facebook.com/LHCFEL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.