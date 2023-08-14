No current regulations exist for mobile food vendors in Lake Havasu City, but they will soon.
Building a new ordinance from scratch is not easy, however, and after the initial discussion food truck owners are still looking for changes.
The city council discussed new rules for mobile food vendors during the Aug. 8 meeting and introduced the proposed regulations.
“It’s not my understanding we have a problem with it right now, we just want to stay ahead of it and make sure we have a set of rules that we play by as the popularity grows,” Councilmember Jim Dolan said at the start of the discussion.
The city council heard a presentation on proposed language before discussing amendments to the proposed rules and hearing from several food truck owners.
As it was written going into the meeting, regulations would include limits on the number of parking spaces a food truck can use, how long they can park in a spot, where their serving window can face, and where they can park for private neighborhood events.
The discussion during the meeting was just an introduction, however, and no new regulations will be officially adopted until it is discussed further.
Food truck owners addressed the council during the public hearing. Several expressed thanks for looking into regulations that would guide them.
Most of the discussion was centered around street parking, with many food trucks preferring to operate on McCulloch Boulevard.
“This is really a McCulloch issue when it comes down to it,” Mayor Cal Sheehy said during the meeting.
Owners expressed concerns over some of the proposed regulations when it comes to public parking, including the truck length limit of 24 feet and the six-hour parking window.
Many said they have trucks that are longer than 24 feet and that six hours in one spot is not enough time when considering the setup and preparation that goes into the opening.
Steve Rangoussis, owner of Stoney’s Bar and Grill, was one of the first to address the council.
“Six hours is not enough time to be out there, that’s like telling a restaurant ‘hey you’re only going to be open for six hours,’” Rangoussis said. “We need more time than that, only because of the fact that … It's a little difficult to find parking downtown. Sometimes you have to go a little early, set up, do what we need to do to be ready for the rest of the day.”
Rangoussis said the length limit is also an issue and that his rig is 28 feet.
“Most of the trucks and trailers these days are longer than 24 feet, so you’re handicapping any truck longer than that in order for them to park on McCulloch with the rules that you are trying to put together,” Rangoussis said.
Dave Armstrong, who recently opened Stubby’s Red Wagon BBQ, also addressed the council.
He said he moved to Lake Havasu City because of the food truck community.
“Short story, four weeks ago I decided to uproot from California and come out here based on extensive homework that I did on demographics, rules, licensing, and permitting,” Armstrong said. “Everything was factored in, and I made this decision to come here, and semi-retire with my family and run a food truck business.”
He said like many he is just trying to stay afloat.
“Obviously I’m not going to become rich, but I just want to live comfortably, and enjoy the retirement community I moved to,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong also expressed concerns over the time limit and truck length limit.
“Everything I’ve got has been to the rules, but now with this meeting, the rules that I agreed to come out here to retire to, to start this business, to be a part of this community, are changing, and I just don’t think that is 100% fair,” Armstrong said.
Benny Bennett, owner of The King of Pizza, also addressed the council.
“We’re here to make money, and build a life, and I love this community, I really am super happy that I came 900 miles, and uprooted everything,” Bennett said. “But, my trailer is also way larger than your minimum, it's a 30-footer.”
At that point, Development Services Department Director Jeff Thuneman sought to clarify confusion over the six-hour limit.
“We’re not telling them that they can only operate for six hours, the way the code reads right now, they can only be in a legal parking space for six hours, and then they can move 150 feet to another legal parking space, then open again,” Thuneman said.
This was met with shouts from the crowd.
"That wouldn’t work," one of the food truck owners yelled.
After hearing from several other food truck vendors, the public forum was closed, and the council began to discuss changes based on the feedback from the community.
“We have nothing in place right now, so we have something that the food vendors we heard from tonight can live with, and can work,” Sheehy said. “It gives some good guidelines, with a couple of adjustments. I heard a few overarching things that were continuing issues this evening.”
The council focused on community feedback but also the balance between respecting businesses on the main street and food trucks at the same time.
Sheehy recommended allowing two spots for trucks that are longer than 24 feet.
After council members gave their input, Sheehy came up with a compromise that all members agreed with.
For public parking, the council decided no time limit for trucks taking up one parking spot and a time limit of 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for those taking two parking spots.
Overnight parking would also be prohibited.
The public hearing was closed at this point, preventing the council from asking for more feedback from food truck owners.
The regulations were discussed during a business meeting on Monday, however. 18 people attended the meeting at The KAWS, including local business owners and food truck owners.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski and council member Moses also attended.
Moses started by explaining the introduced ordinance, and several business owners asked questions and provided feedback.
Steve Rangoussis of Stoney’s Bar & Grill brought up the time limit issue and said he talked to several food truck owners and other businesses.
“I walked around and I tried to get their opinion on the ordinance and us working graveyard from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. on McCulloch,” Rangoussis said. “A lot of them did not agree with it, so I just wanted to see who did like it and who didn’t like it.”
Moses asked what hours would work best and suggested talking with others.
“I would get them together and come up with a reasonable time,” Moses said. “We need to find something in the middle where everyone is usually a little unhappy, because usually that’s the best deal.”
Regan Ross, director of destination development for Go Lake Havasu, suggested a change to the time frame.
“My suggestion is at 4 o'clock they can take two spots on McCulloch,” Ross said. “The 8 o’clock eliminates the dinner rush, and I thought that if they pull up at 4 o’clock, and they were able to open their window at five, that’s … a normal dinner hour.”
Ross also called attention to the different types of parking downtown.
“What I was hearing from the council was that McCulloch is going to be lined with food trucks, but the street doesn’t allow that to naturally happen,” Ross said.
She said working on a visual of McCulloch to determine where parking is parallel and where it is diagonal would be helpful.
Moses said there is a big push to protect the parking on the street during business hours, and that the council is trying to be fair to both brick-and- mortar businesses and food trucks.
This is a topic city council members discussed extensively.
“What we have to do is come up with a balance, so that we respect the food truck owners, and those vendors, and that we’re also respecting our brick and mortar restaurant owners, because they’ve invested in the community as well,” Vice Mayor David Lane said.
Lane and Sheehy also reinforced the idea that if the ordinance that goes into effect is not working for the city or mobile food vendors, the issue can be revisited.
“We’ll try it for a year, and if we need to tweak it, we can tweak it,” Lane said.
Councilmember Nancy Campbell said the proposed regulations are a start and that no one expected to walk out with a perfect ordinance.
“We have an ordinance in front of us right now, and I love to always say you can’t edit anything unless it’s on paper,” Campbell said. “At least we have something written down.”
A motion was passed 7-0 to introduce the ordinance.
The regulations will be discussed and possibly adopted at the next city council meeting on Aug. 22. The Lake Havasu City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Police Facility Meeting Room at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
(3) comments
I remember a time when small businesses were supported by the city and regulations were not used to stifle them.
YEARS ago, we had already eaten when we stumbled upon YUMA'S food trucks. We thought it may have been a special event, but it was not. We stopped and (re)stuffed and bought more stuff, to go. All the while wondering why can't WE have something like this? It was great... AND busy.
As usual the council falls on their sword. The food truck industry is not unique to LHC and information can be gathered from other cities with significant food truck experience. The council does not make a decision without a "study", now is a good time to put one to good use and not penalize these entrepreneur's due to ignorance!
