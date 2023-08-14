No current regulations exist for mobile food vendors in Lake Havasu City, but they will soon.

Building a new ordinance from scratch is not easy, however, and after the initial discussion food truck owners are still looking for changes. 

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

I remember a time when small businesses were supported by the city and regulations were not used to stifle them.

Joe Joseph

YEARS ago, we had already eaten when we stumbled upon YUMA'S food trucks. We thought it may have been a special event, but it was not. We stopped and (re)stuffed and bought more stuff, to go. All the while wondering why can't WE have something like this? It was great... AND busy.

shutthe frontdoor

As usual the council falls on their sword. The food truck industry is not unique to LHC and information can be gathered from other cities with significant food truck experience. The council does not make a decision without a "study", now is a good time to put one to good use and not penalize these entrepreneur's due to ignorance!

